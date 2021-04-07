Learning briefs 7-4-21

Cape Girardeau: Christian Campbell, Gia Hawkins, Aurora May, Mackenzie Ramdial, Michael Reece, Skylar Riordan, Michaela Roy, X'Adriana Scott, Maria Seidu-Sofo, Aaron Shofner, Savannah Sides, Hayley Spies, Gage Wooten, Breiana Wright.
Gordonville: Zachary Haygood.
Jackson: Audrey Beggs, Kaitlyn Bohnsack, Levi Brandes, Jonna Davis, Lauren Gage, Kylie Reisenbichler, Renea Schnurbusch, Tyke Schubert, Allison Smith, Adrian Soto, Jacob Turner.
Glen Allen, Missouri: Janette Bell, Janie Warne.
Leopold, Missouri: Jacob Elfrink.
Frohna, Missouri: Hannah Weber.
Perryville, Missouri: Anna Besand.
Benton, Missouri: Tanner Canoy, Callie Harris, Rebecah Nall.
Chaffee, Missouri: Brett Reid, Emily Wiseman.
Miner, Missouri: William Meyer.
Morley, Missouri: Richard Taylor.
Oran, Missouri: Heather Gosche.
Scott City: Jersey Black, Casey Haselbusch, Lacey Holmes, Laura Lacey, Zoe Lee, Alexys Littlepage, Brittany Owens, Shelby Seyer, Aidan Thompson.
Sikeston, Missouri: Reginia Baughman, Emily Ellsworth, Alison Hise, Ryan Richards, Sydni Taylor, Emma Thompson.
