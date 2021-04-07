All sections
FeaturesJuly 3, 2021

Learning briefs 7-4-21

Three Rivers College Dean's list

Cape Girardeau: Christian Campbell, Gia Hawkins, Aurora May, Mackenzie Ramdial, Michael Reece, Skylar Riordan, Michaela Roy, X'Adriana Scott, Maria Seidu-Sofo, Aaron Shofner, Savannah Sides, Hayley Spies, Gage Wooten, Breiana Wright.

Gordonville: Zachary Haygood.

Jackson: Audrey Beggs, Kaitlyn Bohnsack, Levi Brandes, Jonna Davis, Lauren Gage, Kylie Reisenbichler, Renea Schnurbusch, Tyke Schubert, Allison Smith, Adrian Soto, Jacob Turner.

Glen Allen, Missouri: Janette Bell, Janie Warne.

Leopold, Missouri: Jacob Elfrink.

Frohna, Missouri: Hannah Weber.

Perryville, Missouri: Anna Besand.

Benton, Missouri: Tanner Canoy, Callie Harris, Rebecah Nall.

Chaffee, Missouri: Brett Reid, Emily Wiseman.

Miner, Missouri: William Meyer.

Morley, Missouri: Richard Taylor.

Oran, Missouri: Heather Gosche.

Scott City: Jersey Black, Casey Haselbusch, Lacey Holmes, Laura Lacey, Zoe Lee, Alexys Littlepage, Brittany Owens, Shelby Seyer, Aidan Thompson.

Sikeston, Missouri: Reginia Baughman, Emily Ellsworth, Alison Hise, Ryan Richards, Sydni Taylor, Emma Thompson.

Community
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

