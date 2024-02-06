All sections
July 27, 2019

Learning briefs 7-28-19

Madeline Hendrickson of Cape Girardeau recently attended the Space Academy at the U.S. Space and Rocket center in Huntsville, Alabama. The week-long educational program promotes science, technology, engineering and math while training students with hands-on activities and missions based on teamwork, leadership and problem solving...

Hendrickson attends space academy

Madeline Hendrickson of Cape Girardeau recently attended the Space Academy at the U.S. Space and Rocket center in Huntsville, Alabama. The week-long educational program promotes science, technology, engineering and math while training students with hands-on activities and missions based on teamwork, leadership and problem solving.

Hendrickson spent the week training with a team which flew a simulated space mission to the International Space State, the moon or Mars. The crew participated in experiments and successfully completed an extra-vehicular activity or spacewalk.

Hendrickson is an eighth grade student at St. Vincent de Paul school.

