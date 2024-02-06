Learning briefs 7-28-19

Madeline Hendrickson of Cape Girardeau recently attended the Space Academy at the U.S. Space and Rocket center in Huntsville, Alabama. The week-long educational program promotes science, technology, engineering and math while training students with hands-on activities and missions based on teamwork, leadership and problem solving.
Hendrickson spent the week training with a team which flew a simulated space mission to the International Space State, the moon or Mars. The crew participated in experiments and successfully completed an extra-vehicular activity or spacewalk.
Hendrickson is an eighth grade student at St. Vincent de Paul school.
