Learning briefs 7/27/17

Cape Girardeau Girl Scout Ella Valleroy earned the Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest award in Girl Scouting. To earn the award, each girl must complete extensive leadership requirements, including 30 hours in a leadership role, 40 hours of career exploration and 65 hours of research, preparation, service and evaluation for a project that serves a need in their community. Valleroy, a graduate of Central High School, is the daughter of Paul and Diana Valleroy. For her Gold Award project, she worked with her local animal shelter to improve its appearance to make it more appealing to the public, created brochures about common diseases to which dogs and cats are susceptible for new pet owners and gave presentations to younger girls about how to care for animals.
Nell Holcomb's Junior Beta team came away with second-place in quiz bowl and fifth place in robotics at the national Beta Club convention last month at Disney World in Orlando, Florida. The junior-high team also finished in the top 10 in advertising and design art. Cadence Probst, Luke Richey, Carson Shearer and Ian Weber made up the quiz-bowl team. Ashton Garagnani, Emma Kerr, Probst, Richey, Shearer and Weber were members of the robotics team. All are entering sixth grade with the exception of Probst, who is entering fifth grade.
