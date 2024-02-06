All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesJuly 27, 2017

Learning briefs 7/27/17

Cape Girardeau Girl Scout Ella Valleroy earned the Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest award in Girl Scouting. To earn the award, each girl must complete extensive leadership requirements, including 30 hours in a leadership role, 40 hours of career exploration and 65 hours of research, preparation, service and evaluation for a project that serves a need in their community. ...

Southeast Missourian

Local Girl Scout earns top award

Cape Girardeau Girl Scout Ella Valleroy earned the Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest award in Girl Scouting. To earn the award, each girl must complete extensive leadership requirements, including 30 hours in a leadership role, 40 hours of career exploration and 65 hours of research, preparation, service and evaluation for a project that serves a need in their community. Valleroy, a graduate of Central High School, is the daughter of Paul and Diana Valleroy. For her Gold Award project, she worked with her local animal shelter to improve its appearance to make it more appealing to the public, created brochures about common diseases to which dogs and cats are susceptible for new pet owners and gave presentations to younger girls about how to care for animals.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Nell Holcomb excels at nationals

Nell Holcomb's Junior Beta team came away with second-place in quiz bowl and fifth place in robotics at the national Beta Club convention last month at Disney World in Orlando, Florida. The junior-high team also finished in the top 10 in advertising and design art. Cadence Probst, Luke Richey, Carson Shearer and Ian Weber made up the quiz-bowl team. Ashton Garagnani, Emma Kerr, Probst, Richey, Shearer and Weber were members of the robotics team. All are entering sixth grade with the exception of Probst, who is entering fifth grade.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
FeaturesNov. 27
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits
CommunityNov. 27
Thankful People: Finding joy and community in Jackson’s gras...
CommunityNov. 25
Lace up for Kim's Toybox Run: A festive race with a cause
CommunityNov. 23
Thankful People: How Chaffee's Seger Ruiz found a new perspe...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy