Learning briefs 7-22-18

Local students honored

The names of several local students are included on the deans' and president's lists of Mississippi State University at Starkville. They include Seth Michael Essner of Benton, Missouri; Rylie Katherine Gant of Scott City; Payne Aubrey Guilliams, Allyson Marie Jansen and Randa Lee Norman of Jackson, and Blake Louis Schlitt of Oran, Missouri. The students making the lists maintain a 3.8 or higher grade point average.

Graduates announced

The University of Missouri at Columbia recently announced spring semester 2018 graduates. Included are local students who earned advanced degrees or graduated with honors.

Altenburg: Amanda Krewson, with honors

Benton, Missouri: Cody Kern, Doctor of Medicine

Cape Girardeau: Stephen Carman, Juris Doctor; Brooke DeArman, Doctor of Education; Josh Greaser, magna cum laude; Kelsea Job, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine; Farrah Malik, Doctor of Medicine; Jerica Moore, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine; Chandler Short, cum laude; Minyo Ticer, Doctor of Nursing Practice; Jackson Voss, cum laude