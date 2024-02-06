Learning briefs 7-22-18

The names of several local students are included on the deans' and president's lists of Mississippi State University at Starkville. They include Seth Michael Essner of Benton, Missouri; Rylie Katherine Gant of Scott City; Payne Aubrey Guilliams, Allyson Marie Jansen and Randa Lee Norman of Jackson, and Blake Louis Schlitt of Oran, Missouri. The students making the lists maintain a 3.8 or higher grade point average.
Altenburg: Amanda Krewson, with honors
Benton, Missouri: Cody Kern, Doctor of Medicine
Cape Girardeau: Stephen Carman, Juris Doctor; Brooke DeArman, Doctor of Education; Josh Greaser, magna cum laude; Kelsea Job, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine; Farrah Malik, Doctor of Medicine; Jerica Moore, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine; Chandler Short, cum laude; Minyo Ticer, Doctor of Nursing Practice; Jackson Voss, cum laude
Jackson: Logan Buchheit, magna cum laude; Colleen Compas, summa cum laude; Breanne Etzold, cum laude; Morgan Kirkpatrick, Juris Doctor; Kylie Leimbach, magna cum laude; Shea Scholl, Master of Occupational Therapy
Marble Hill, Missouri: David Poole, Doctor of Medicine
Oak Ridge: Audrey Hunt, summa cum laude
Oran, Missouri: Addie Kielhofner, cum laude
Perryville, Missouri: Ashley Hotop, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine
Cape Girardeau: Griffin Siebert, summa cum laude, Master of Business Administration
Jackson: Brian Mitchell, Master of Ministry
