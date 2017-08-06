Learning briefs 6/8/17

Local students earn scholarships

The following students have been awarded scholarships to attend Southeast Missouri State University for the 2017-2018 academic year:

Elizabeth Kight and Joshua Thompson, both of Cape Girardeau, have received the Community College Scholarship. Kight is a 2015 graduate of Saxony Lutheran High School and a 2017 graduate of Jefferson College. Thompson is the son of Tim Thompson of Crystal City, Missouri, and Sue Thompson of Cape Girardeau. He is a 2015 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School and a 2017 graduate of Three Rivers Community College.