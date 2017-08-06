Learning briefs 6/8/17

The following students have been awarded scholarships to attend Southeast Missouri State University for the 2017-2018 academic year:
Elizabeth Kight and Joshua Thompson, both of Cape Girardeau, have received the Community College Scholarship. Kight is a 2015 graduate of Saxony Lutheran High School and a 2017 graduate of Jefferson College. Thompson is the son of Tim Thompson of Crystal City, Missouri, and Sue Thompson of Cape Girardeau. He is a 2015 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School and a 2017 graduate of Three Rivers Community College.
Taylor Tafoya of Cape Girardeau was named to the dean's list for the spring 2017 semester at Eastern New Mexico University in Portales, New Mexico.
Colten Winter of Oran, Missouri, was named to the dean's list for the spring 2017 semester at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina.
Makenzie Heberlie of Perryville, Missouri, was named to the dean's list and Margaret Pitt of Jackson was named to the president's list for the 2017 spring semester at Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Missouri. Pitt also graduated with cum laude honors.
