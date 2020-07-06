All sections
FeaturesJune 6, 2020

Learning briefs 6-7-20

Students named to academic honors

  • Jonah May of Millersville was named to the Spring 2020 dean's list at Freed-Hardeman University in Henderson, Tennessee.
  • Kirstin Jannin of Perryville, Missouri, was named to the Spring 2020 president's list at Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Missouri.
  • Samuel Traxel of Cape Girardeau was named to the Spring 2020 dean's list at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.
  • Harrison McQuade of Jackson was named to the Spring 2020 dean's list at Beltmont Unversity.
  • Tyrell Banks of Tamms, Illinois, was named to the Spring dean's list at Berea College in Berea, Kentucky.
  • Lyndsey Huber of Cape Girardeau was named to the Fall 2019 president's list at Mississippi College in Clinton, Mississippi.
  • Jacob Beine of Altenburg, Missouri, was recognized as a 2020 honor student at West Kentucky Community and Technical College.

University of Mississippi at Oxford announces Spring 2020 awards:

Chancellor's list

Cape Girardeau: Hattie Louise Burdin, James David Harding, Anna Caroline Rollins.

Jackson: Faith Louise Boettche, Chelsea Nicole Drum, Callie Elizabeth Englehart, Courtney Ann Hahs, Megan Lohraine Jansen, Casey Lynn Webb, Tyler Monroe Webb.

Perryville, Missouri: Chloe Marie Bergman, Londyn Michelle Lorenz.

Dean's list

Cape Girardeau: Riley Elizabeth Dodd, Natalie Lane Grimm, Maggie Kathryn Grimm.

