Learning briefs 6-7-20

University of Mississippi at Oxford announces Spring 2020 awards:
Chancellor's list
Cape Girardeau: Hattie Louise Burdin, James David Harding, Anna Caroline Rollins.
Jackson: Faith Louise Boettche, Chelsea Nicole Drum, Callie Elizabeth Englehart, Courtney Ann Hahs, Megan Lohraine Jansen, Casey Lynn Webb, Tyler Monroe Webb.
Perryville, Missouri: Chloe Marie Bergman, Londyn Michelle Lorenz.
Dean's list
Cape Girardeau: Riley Elizabeth Dodd, Natalie Lane Grimm, Maggie Kathryn Grimm.
