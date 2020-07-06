Learning briefs 6-7-20

Jonah May of Millersville was named to the Spring 2020 dean's list at Freed-Hardeman University in Henderson, Tennessee.

Kirstin Jannin of Perryville, Missouri, was named to the Spring 2020 president's list at Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Missouri.

Samuel Traxel of Cape Girardeau was named to the Spring 2020 dean's list at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.

Harrison McQuade of Jackson was named to the Spring 2020 dean's list at Beltmont Unversity.

Tyrell Banks of Tamms, Illinois, was named to the Spring dean's list at Berea College in Berea, Kentucky.

Lyndsey Huber of Cape Girardeau was named to the Fall 2019 president's list at Mississippi College in Clinton, Mississippi.