Learning briefs 6/29/17

Jaret Kluender of Perryville, Missouri, has received academic honors for the spring 2017 semester at Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kansas.
Lindsay Peters, senior at Notre Dame High School, was a delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders on Monday and Tuesday in Lowell, Massachussetts. The congress is an honors-only program for high-school students who want to enter the medical field.
Klara Beel of Marble Hill, Missouri, has received the Missouri Beta Scholarship and Missouri Beta Housing Scholarship to attend Southeast Missouri State University for the 2017-2018 academic year. Beel is the daughter of Keith and Rhonda Beel of Marble Hill and is a 2017 graduate of Leopold High School.
