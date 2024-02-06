All sections
FeaturesJune 26, 2021

Learning briefs 6-27-21

Academic achievement

  • Jonah May of Millersville has been named to the Freed-Hardeman University's Dean's list for the Spring 2021 semester. Students on the Dean's list have earned a minimum of 3.4 grade point average.
  • Hannah Dodson of Cape Girardeau was named to The University of Alabama President's list for the Spring 2021 semester. Students on the President's list have a 4.0 grade point average.

Missouri State University Dean's list

Students on the Dean's list have at least a 3.5 grade point average and enrolled in at least 12 credit hours.

Cape Girardeau: Bailey Beussink, Allison Bray, Grace Goeckeler, Morgan Green, Emily Hermann, Anna Mattison, Parker Pfeiffer, Emily Salter, Natalie Timpe, Zachary Zielinski.

Friedheim: David Layton.

Jackson: Emma Bishop, Kaitlin Bruns, Alyssa Cartier, Kaitlin Hart, Emily McRoberts, Emerson Outman, Meredith Perez, Salena Perez, Molly Sellers, Aubrey Todd, Maggie Todd.

Kelso, Missouri: John Essner, Holly Reinagel.

Leopold, Missouri: Allison Glass.

Marble Hill, Missouri: Baylor Long, Timothy Sloan.

Oran, Missouri: Tatum May, Olivia Hulshoff.

Perryville, Missouri: Garrett Dix, Ainsley Frayer, Ciara Kline.

Scotty City: Grace Landewee,

Sikeston, Missouri: Katie Hampton, Alli Hay, Macy Robison, Kylie Carr, Josiah Degen, Madison Dill, Alexander Ellis, Allison Gilmer, Annie Lancaster, Nolan McElroy, David Rowland, Abigail Vaught, Brynna Wiese, Georgia Wright.

Whitewater: Elizabeth Raines.

  • Megan Peters of Cape Girardeau wa named the Roger Williams University Dean's list for the Spring 2021 semested and graduated Magna Cum Laude. She received a bachelor's degree in English literature.
  • Lyndsey Huber of Cape Girardeau was named to the Mississippi College Spring 2021 Dean's list. Students on the Dean's list must maintain a 3.5 grade point average.

Honor society inducts new members

The following Southeast Missouri State University students recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

Cape Girardeau: Afreen Alam, Joshua Koenig, Savannah Lively, Misganaw Solomon, Mian Wu, Fnu Wudanmuqier.

Jackson: Kate Appleman, Alyssa Ramsey, Robert Thomas, Rachel Wichern

Scott City: Christopher Phillips.

Sikeston, Missouri: Hunter Bryant.

