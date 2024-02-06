Learning briefs 6-27-21

n Jonah May of Millersville has been named to the Freed-Hardeman University's Dean's list for the Spring 2021 semester. Students on the Dean's list have earned a minimum of 3.4 grade point average. n Hannah Dodson of Cape Girardeau was named to The University of Alabama President's list for the Spring 2021 semester. Students on the President's list have a 4.0 grade point average...