Learning briefs 6-26-22

Students graduate with distinction from Central Methodist University in Fayette, Missouri.
Advance, Missouri: Chase Robert Dembowski, magna cum laude;
Kelso, Missouri: Anne McKenzie Ziegler, master of education.
Oran, Missouri: Katelyn Elise Streeter, magna cum laude.
Perryville, Missouri: Anna Guinevere Geurkink, magna cum laude; Jerome Michael Simpson, cum laude;
Sikeston, Missouri: Logan Groves, magna cum laude);Antonia Inez Tidwell, cum laude.
The following students received academic awards at Central Methodist University for the 2021-22 academic year.
Chase Dembowski of Advance, Missouri, received The General Lewis M. Means Award for Excellence in the Study of Political Science.
Tate Hanners of Marble Hill, Missouri, received the Dr. Niels C. Nielsen Outstanding Chemistry Student Award, Jeff Wilcox Raising the Bar Award
Katelyn Streeter of Oran, Missouri, received the Criminal Justice Excellence Award
