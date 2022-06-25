Learning briefs 6-26-22

Sikeston, Missouri: Logan Groves, magna cum laude);Antonia Inez Tidwell, cum laude.

Students receive academic awards

The following students received academic awards at Central Methodist University for the 2021-22 academic year.

Chase Dembowski of Advance, Missouri, received The General Lewis M. Means Award for Excellence in the Study of Political Science.

Tate Hanners of Marble Hill, Missouri, received the Dr. Niels C. Nielsen Outstanding Chemistry Student Award, Jeff Wilcox Raising the Bar Award

Katelyn Streeter of Oran, Missouri, received the Criminal Justice Excellence Award