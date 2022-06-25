All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesJune 25, 2022

Learning briefs 6-26-22

Students graduate with distinction from Central Methodist University in Fayette, Missouri. Advance, Missouri: Chase Robert Dembowski, magna cum laude; Kelso, Missouri: Anne McKenzie Ziegler, master of education. Oran, Missouri: Katelyn Elise Streeter, magna cum laude...

Students graduate with academic distinction

Students graduate with distinction from Central Methodist University in Fayette, Missouri.

Advance, Missouri: Chase Robert Dembowski, magna cum laude;

Kelso, Missouri: Anne McKenzie Ziegler, master of education.

Oran, Missouri: Katelyn Elise Streeter, magna cum laude.

Perryville, Missouri: Anna Guinevere Geurkink, magna cum laude; Jerome Michael Simpson, cum laude;

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Sikeston, Missouri: Logan Groves, magna cum laude);Antonia Inez Tidwell, cum laude.

Students receive academic awards

The following students received academic awards at Central Methodist University for the 2021-22 academic year.

Chase Dembowski of Advance, Missouri, received The General Lewis M. Means Award for Excellence in the Study of Political Science.

Tate Hanners of Marble Hill, Missouri, received the Dr. Niels C. Nielsen Outstanding Chemistry Student Award, Jeff Wilcox Raising the Bar Award

Katelyn Streeter of Oran, Missouri, received the Criminal Justice Excellence Award

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
CommunityOct. 28
Get ready for a spooky night at the Lutheran Home's trunk-or...
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Cha...
CommunityOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
FeaturesJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy