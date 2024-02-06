Learning briefs 6-25-23

The following students were named to the Spring 2023 president's list at Mississippi State University:
Cape Girardeau: Mary Young, Lucy Gerard.
Jackson: Alison Duckworth, Piper Guilliams, Brooke Thompson, Noah Uhrhan, Olivia Ward, Mary Calvin, Scout Pettit.
Sikeston, Missouri: Shelby Hodgkiss, Isabella Steward, Emma Jones, Clark Steward.
The following students were named to the Spring 2023 dean's list at Mississippi State University:
Cape Girardeau: Ella Hahs, Elise Edwards.
Jackson: Ramsey Bahner, Landon Carlton.
Sikeston, Missouri: Nick Hicks, Max Worth.
The following students graduated with distinction from Mississippi State University:
The following students were named to the Spring dean's list at McKendree University in Lebanon, Illinois:
The following students were named to the Spring dean's list at Missouri State University in Springfield, Missouri:
Advance, Missouri: Allison Glass.
Chaffee, Missouri: Drew Reischman.
Farrar, Missouri: Joel Koenig.
Cape Girardeau: Bailey Beussink, Emily Hermann, Lauren Landewee, Lindsey Landewee, J'myn Nabors, Skyler Soto, Kaitie Stone, Kara Stricker, Cammy Soto, Gracie Stricker,
Jackson: Dylan Brott, Sophia Crabtree , Parker Fisher, Jane Heisserer, Lily Hoffman, Audrey Jaco, Hunter Large, Molly Sellers, Montana Stoner, Ares Todd.
Marble Hill, Missouri: Baylor Long, Mallorie Miles, Brookelynn Shell, Timothy Sloan.
Perryville, Missouri: Mallory Clifton, Ainsley Frayer.
Scott City: Grace Landewee.
Sikeston, Missouri: Katie Hampton, Macy Robison, Jalin Anderson, Madison Dill, Alexander Ellis, Nolan McElroy, Julia Spurlock, Spencer Williams, Miranda Witt, Georgia Wright, Molly Bogle, Brittany Bryars.
Whitewater: Elizabeth Raines.
The following students were named to the dean's list at Central Methodist University in Fayette, Missouri:
Bell City, Missouri: Mia Lynn Dembowski.
Delta: Ashley Nicolle Anglin.
Cape Girardeau: Danielle Ann Driskell, Abigail P. Michael, Tambria N. Wilson.
Chaffee, Missouri: Ashley Marie Kight, Carlie Reigh Milz.
Glen Allen, Missouri: Cassandra A. Trentham.
Jackson: Renea Michele Schnurbusch.
Oak Ridge: Logan Joshua DeWitt.
Oran, Missouri: Tiffany Lyn Winter.
Perryville, Missouri: Trenton Mark Gremaud, Alissa Michelle Oettle.
Sikeston, Missouri: Shannon Lynn Coburn, Gerlynn Illa Grossius , Tiffany Brooke Hardin,Audrey Jane Vogel .
