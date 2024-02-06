Learning briefs 6-25-23

Students named to dean's lists

The following students were named to the Spring 2023 president's list at Mississippi State University:

Cape Girardeau: Mary Young, Lucy Gerard.

Jackson: Alison Duckworth, Piper Guilliams, Brooke Thompson, Noah Uhrhan, Olivia Ward, Mary Calvin, Scout Pettit.

Sikeston, Missouri: Shelby Hodgkiss, Isabella Steward, Emma Jones, Clark Steward.

The following students were named to the Spring 2023 dean's list at Mississippi State University:

Cape Girardeau: Ella Hahs, Elise Edwards.

Jackson: Ramsey Bahner, Landon Carlton.

Sikeston, Missouri: Nick Hicks, Max Worth.

The following students graduated with distinction from Mississippi State University:

Landon Carlton of Jackson graducated cum laude.

Scout Pettit of Jackson graduated cum laude.

Alison Duckworth of Jackson graduated cum laude.

The following students were named to the Spring dean's list at McKendree University in Lebanon, Illinois:

Abgail Simon of Cape Girardeau

Dayton Strattman of Perryville, Missouri

Colin Tarry of Scott City

The following students were named to the Spring dean's list at Missouri State University in Springfield, Missouri:

Advance, Missouri: Allison Glass.

Chaffee, Missouri: Drew Reischman.

Farrar, Missouri: Joel Koenig.