FeaturesJune 24, 2023

Learning briefs 6-25-23

Students named to dean's lists

The following students were named to the Spring 2023 president's list at Mississippi State University:

Cape Girardeau: Mary Young, Lucy Gerard.

Jackson: Alison Duckworth, Piper Guilliams, Brooke Thompson, Noah Uhrhan, Olivia Ward, Mary Calvin, Scout Pettit.

Sikeston, Missouri: Shelby Hodgkiss, Isabella Steward, Emma Jones, Clark Steward.

The following students were named to the Spring 2023 dean's list at Mississippi State University:

Cape Girardeau: Ella Hahs, Elise Edwards.

Jackson: Ramsey Bahner, Landon Carlton.

Sikeston, Missouri: Nick Hicks, Max Worth.

The following students graduated with distinction from Mississippi State University:

  • Landon Carlton of Jackson graducated cum laude.
  • Scout Pettit of Jackson graduated cum laude.
  • Alison Duckworth of Jackson graduated cum laude.

The following students were named to the Spring dean's list at McKendree University in Lebanon, Illinois:

  • Abgail Simon of Cape Girardeau
  • Dayton Strattman of Perryville, Missouri
  • Colin Tarry of Scott City

The following students were named to the Spring dean's list at Missouri State University in Springfield, Missouri:

Advance, Missouri: Allison Glass.

Chaffee, Missouri: Drew Reischman.

Farrar, Missouri: Joel Koenig.

Cape Girardeau: Bailey Beussink, Emily Hermann, Lauren Landewee, Lindsey Landewee, J'myn Nabors, Skyler Soto, Kaitie Stone, Kara Stricker, Cammy Soto, Gracie Stricker,

Jackson: Dylan Brott, Sophia Crabtree , Parker Fisher, Jane Heisserer, Lily Hoffman, Audrey Jaco, Hunter Large, Molly Sellers, Montana Stoner, Ares Todd.

Marble Hill, Missouri: Baylor Long, Mallorie Miles, Brookelynn Shell, Timothy Sloan.

Perryville, Missouri: Mallory Clifton, Ainsley Frayer.

Scott City: Grace Landewee.

Sikeston, Missouri: Katie Hampton, Macy Robison, Jalin Anderson, Madison Dill, Alexander Ellis, Nolan McElroy, Julia Spurlock, Spencer Williams, Miranda Witt, Georgia Wright, Molly Bogle, Brittany Bryars.

Whitewater: Elizabeth Raines.

The following students were named to the dean's list at Central Methodist University in Fayette, Missouri:

Bell City, Missouri: Mia Lynn Dembowski.

Delta: Ashley Nicolle Anglin.

Cape Girardeau: Danielle Ann Driskell, Abigail P. Michael, Tambria N. Wilson.

Chaffee, Missouri: Ashley Marie Kight, Carlie Reigh Milz.

Glen Allen, Missouri: Cassandra A. Trentham.

Jackson: Renea Michele Schnurbusch.

Oak Ridge: Logan Joshua DeWitt.

Oran, Missouri: Tiffany Lyn Winter.

Perryville, Missouri: Trenton Mark Gremaud, Alissa Michelle Oettle.

Sikeston, Missouri: Shannon Lynn Coburn, Gerlynn Illa Grossius , Tiffany Brooke Hardin,Audrey Jane Vogel .

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

