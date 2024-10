Learning briefs 6-24-18

Frohna, Missouri: Hannah Marie Reinbolt

Jackson: Logan Alexander Bader, Gabriel Joseph Bohnert, Christopher Michael Croft, Grant Robert Hecht, Andrew Hinkle, Jacob C. Pappas, Collin William Sprandel

Kelso, Missouri: Jacob Brooks Legrand

Marble Hill, Missouri: Cade P. Long

Millersville: Clinton A. Gaskill

Oak Ridge: Laine Collin Whitaker

Perryville, Missouri: Alaina L. Childers, Hannah Bernice Gotto, Trenton Thomas Green, Blake E. Hennemann, Joshua Joseph Huber, Emily A. King, Tyler D. Monier, Zachery Rollet, Elizabeth C. Triller

The University of Kentucky recently announced its spring semester 2018 Dean's List.

Cape Girardeau: Anne Meredith Wilferth

Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches, Texas, recently announced its President's List for spring semester 2018.

Jackson: Christopher Longman

Graduations

Missouri State University recently announced its spring semester 2018 graduates. The following local students earned degrees.

Cape Girardeau: Tyler Buelow, Master of Science in Plant Science; Jacqueline Crawford, Magna Cum Laude with Bachelor of Science in Mass Media/Digital Film and an Undergraduate Certificate in Writing for Television and Film

Jackson: Jordan Hadden, Summa Cum Laude with Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Perryville, Missouri: Jenny Ernst, Doctorate of Nurse Anesthesia Practice in Nurse Anesthesia Pract MS

Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas, recently announced its spring semester 2018 graduates. A local student received a dimploma.

Jackson: Brianne Sanders, Master of Science in speech-language pathology

Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla, Missouri, recently announced its spring semester 2018 graduates. Local graduates include:

Cape Girardeau: Benjamin Stuart Dohogne, bachelor of science, mechanical engineering, cum laude; Joy Yavanna Mueller, bachelor of science, ceramic engineering, magna cum laude

Jackson: Gabriel Joseph Bohnert, bachelor of science, civil engineering, cum laude; Andrew Hinkle, bachelor of science, aerospace engineering, summa cum laude; Collin William Sprandel, bachelor of science, mechanical engineering, cum laude