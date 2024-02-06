All sections
FeaturesJune 22, 2019

Learning briefs 6-23-19

Zachary Hodges of Cape Girardeau recently attended Space Academy at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, home of Space Camp, Space Camp Robotics, Aviation Challenge, U.S. Cyber Camp and NASA Marshall Space Flight Center's Official Visitor Center. The weeklong educational program promotes science, technology, engineering and math, while training students and with hands-on activities and missions based on teamwork, leadership and problem-solving...

story image illustation

Hodges attends Space Academy

Zachary Hodges of Cape Girardeau recently attended Space Academy at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, home of Space Camp, Space Camp Robotics, Aviation Challenge, U.S. Cyber Camp and NASA Marshall Space Flight Center's Official Visitor Center.

The weeklong educational program promotes science, technology, engineering and math, while training students and with hands-on activities and missions based on teamwork, leadership and problem-solving.

This program is specifically designed for trainees who have a passion for space exploration. Zachary spent the week training with a team that flew a simulated space mission to the International Space Station (ISS), the moon or Mars. The crew participated in experiments and successfully completed an extra-vehicular activity, or spacewalk. Zachary and crew returned to Earth in time to graduate with honors.

Space Camp operates year-round in Huntsville, Alabama, and uses astronaut training techniques to engage trainees in real-world applications of STEM subjects. Students sleep in quarters designed to resemble the ISS and train in simulators like those used by NASA.

Story Tags
Community
