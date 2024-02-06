Learning briefs 6-23-19

The weeklong educational program promotes science, technology, engineering and math, while training students and with hands-on activities and missions based on teamwork, leadership and problem-solving.

This program is specifically designed for trainees who have a passion for space exploration. Zachary spent the week training with a team that flew a simulated space mission to the International Space Station (ISS), the moon or Mars. The crew participated in experiments and successfully completed an extra-vehicular activity, or spacewalk. Zachary and crew returned to Earth in time to graduate with honors.

Space Camp operates year-round in Huntsville, Alabama, and uses astronaut training techniques to engage trainees in real-world applications of STEM subjects. Students sleep in quarters designed to resemble the ISS and train in simulators like those used by NASA.