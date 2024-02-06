Learning briefs 6/22/17

Students named to honors lists

The following local students were named to the spring 2017 Vice President for Academic Affairs' List at Truman State University: Gage Hahs and Noah Smentkowski, Cape Girardeau; Samuel Lowes and Dylan Wilkinson, Jackson; Allison Kester, Millersville.

The following students were named to the spring 2017 President's List at Truman State University: Elizabeth Hosler and Kadison Orenstein, Cape Girardeau; Jacob Breese, Brock Hammers, Jessica Kincade and Zachary Vogel, Jackson.