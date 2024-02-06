All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesJune 22, 2017

Learning briefs 6/22/17

The following local students made the Central Methodist University dean's list for the spring 2017 semester: Melia Neal, Cape Girardeau; Kelly Marchewa, Scott City; Lauren LeGrand, Commerce; Ethan Siemer, Friedheim; Hattie Davis, Benton; Victoria Davis, Cape Girardeau; Brittany Green, Benton; Hannah Hoehn, Perryville; Holly Hottel, Jackson; Emily Lawrence, Jackson; Stephanie Nanney, Whitewater; Amber Niccum, Perryville; Kimberly Pennington, Chaffee; Marissa Rousseau, Cape Girardeau; Austin Bucher, Leopold; Joshua Hunt, Perryville; Caitlyn Landewee, Leopold; Casey Vaughn, Cape Girardeau; Catherine Dovin, Jackson; Peyton Besand, Perryville; Caitlin Petty, Leopold; Abby Addleman, Cape Girardeau; Michael Depuy, Jackson; Mary Cairns, Altenburg; Julie Wisdom, Perryville; Rachael Young, Sedgwickville; John Backfisch, Zalma.. ...

Southeast Missourian

Central Methodist students honored

The following local students made the Central Methodist University dean's list for the spring 2017 semester: Melia Neal, Cape Girardeau; Kelly Marchewa, Scott City; Lauren LeGrand, Commerce; Ethan Siemer, Friedheim; Hattie Davis, Benton; Victoria Davis, Cape Girardeau; Brittany Green, Benton; Hannah Hoehn, Perryville; Holly Hottel, Jackson; Emily Lawrence, Jackson; Stephanie Nanney, Whitewater; Amber Niccum, Perryville; Kimberly Pennington, Chaffee; Marissa Rousseau, Cape Girardeau; Austin Bucher, Leopold; Joshua Hunt, Perryville; Caitlyn Landewee, Leopold; Casey Vaughn, Cape Girardeau; Catherine Dovin, Jackson; Peyton Besand, Perryville; Caitlin Petty, Leopold; Abby Addleman, Cape Girardeau; Michael Depuy, Jackson; Mary Cairns, Altenburg; Julie Wisdom, Perryville; Rachael Young, Sedgwickville; John Backfisch, Zalma.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Students named to honors lists

The following local students were named to the spring 2017 Vice President for Academic Affairs' List at Truman State University: Gage Hahs and Noah Smentkowski, Cape Girardeau; Samuel Lowes and Dylan Wilkinson, Jackson; Allison Kester, Millersville.

The following students were named to the spring 2017 President's List at Truman State University: Elizabeth Hosler and Kadison Orenstein, Cape Girardeau; Jacob Breese, Brock Hammers, Jessica Kincade and Zachary Vogel, Jackson.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
CommunityOct. 28
Get ready for a spooky night at the Lutheran Home's trunk-or...
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Cha...
CommunityOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
FeaturesJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy