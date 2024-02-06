Learning briefs 6/22/17

The following local students made the Central Methodist University dean's list for the spring 2017 semester: Melia Neal, Cape Girardeau; Kelly Marchewa, Scott City; Lauren LeGrand, Commerce; Ethan Siemer, Friedheim; Hattie Davis, Benton; Victoria Davis, Cape Girardeau; Brittany Green, Benton; Hannah Hoehn, Perryville; Holly Hottel, Jackson; Emily Lawrence, Jackson; Stephanie Nanney, Whitewater; Amber Niccum, Perryville; Kimberly Pennington, Chaffee; Marissa Rousseau, Cape Girardeau; Austin Bucher, Leopold; Joshua Hunt, Perryville; Caitlyn Landewee, Leopold; Casey Vaughn, Cape Girardeau; Catherine Dovin, Jackson; Peyton Besand, Perryville; Caitlin Petty, Leopold; Abby Addleman, Cape Girardeau; Michael Depuy, Jackson; Mary Cairns, Altenburg; Julie Wisdom, Perryville; Rachael Young, Sedgwickville; John Backfisch, Zalma.
The following local students were named to the spring 2017 Vice President for Academic Affairs' List at Truman State University: Gage Hahs and Noah Smentkowski, Cape Girardeau; Samuel Lowes and Dylan Wilkinson, Jackson; Allison Kester, Millersville.
The following students were named to the spring 2017 President's List at Truman State University: Elizabeth Hosler and Kadison Orenstein, Cape Girardeau; Jacob Breese, Brock Hammers, Jessica Kincade and Zachary Vogel, Jackson.
