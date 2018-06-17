Learning briefs 6-17-18

The following students have been awarded scholarships to attend Southeast Missouri State University for the 2018-2019 academic year.
Chaffee, Missouri: Joseph Landewee has received the Dual Credit Scholarship. Landewee is the son of Carl and Jennifer Landewee of Chaffee, and is a 2018 graduate of Delta High School.
Jackson: Kiara Lenmann has received the Dual Credit Scholarship. Lenmann is the daughter of Chad Lenmann of Marble Hill, Missouri, and Nate and Julie Hoffman of Jackson. She is a 2018 graduate of Jackson High School.
Mineral Area College in Park Hills, Missouri, recently announced its spring semester 2018 Dean's List.
The following students maintained a 4.0 grade point average for the semester:
Altenburg, Missouri: Breanne R. Brewer
Burfordville, Missouri: Danny A. Brosnan
Chaffee, Missouri: Michael C. Hurt
Friedheim: Katelyn M. Oehl
Grassy, Missouri: Suzanne K. Haislip
Marble Hill, Missouri: Karla A. Brown, Chelsie L. Fox
Perryville, Missouri: Braydon L. Boyer, Holly M. Clifton, Laurie A. Davison, Nikitra L. Difani, Joseph L. Goldsmith, Layne T. Hlavek, Katie M. Hotop, Megan E. Hotop, Peyton A. Kontomook, Elisha E. Morrison, Hailey R. Orf, Makayla A. Pecaut, Brooke J. Schuessler, Shay E. Starz, Christine A. Vogler
Sedgewickville, Missouri: Georgia M. McCranie
The following students maintained a 3.25 to 3.99 GPA for the semester at Mineral Area College.
Cape Girardeau: Hannah S. Beasley, Alexander J. McRaven, Sean A. Poston, Tyler S. Ruble
Chaffee, Missouri: Kodi V. Ballard
Friedheim: Maci J. Schamburg
Jackson: Kylie B. Seyer
Marble Hill, Missouri: Martha L. Poole, Jessi R. Strong
Perryville, Missouri: Jamie L. Bachmann, Madison P. Berkbigler, Bailey P. Brewer, Jonathon T. Brutschy, Lauren R. Fritsche, Megan R. Green, Alexis N. Hatten, Katie E. Lukefahr, Samantha E. Moran, Lucy A. Peyton, Katie A. Roth, Katie M. Schemel, Jordan L. Schuessler, Devon Taylor, Leslie A. Traut, Josie L. Weekley, Peggy S. Williams, Jordin E. Wingerter
Scott City: Autum L. Schumer
Roger Williams University in Bristol, Rhode Island, recently announced its spring semester 2018 Dean's List.
Cape Girardeau: Megan Peters
Truman State University in Kirksville, Missouri, recently announced its spring semester 2018 graduates.
Cape Girardeau: Andrew Russell Overmann, master of arts in education
Jackson: Jacob Ezra Breese, Cum Laude; Jonathan D. Davidson, Master of Arts; Brock Howard Hammers, Valedictorian/Summa Cum Laude; Elizabeth Christian Hosler, Summa Cum Laude; Wyatt Mansell, Magna Cum Laude; Dylan Wilkinson, Cum Laude
Perryville, Missouri: Katherine Marie Mattingly, Magna Cum Laude; Mia Philomena Pohlman, Master of Arts in English, Master of Arts in Secondary Education
Washington University in St. Louis recently announced its spring semester 2018 graduates.
Cape Girardeau: Kaeli Marie Kimes, daughter of David and Katherine Kimes, graduated from the Olin Business School with a master of business administration. Kimes graduated from University of Missouri with a bachelor of science in business administration in 2012; Nicholas Willie Ryan graduated from the Olin Business School with a master of business administration. Ryan graduated from San Francisco State University in 2005.
