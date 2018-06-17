Learning briefs 6-17-18

The following students have been awarded scholarships to attend Southeast Missouri State University for the 2018-2019 academic year.

Chaffee, Missouri: Joseph Landewee has received the Dual Credit Scholarship. Landewee is the son of Carl and Jennifer Landewee of Chaffee, and is a 2018 graduate of Delta High School.

Jackson: Kiara Lenmann has received the Dual Credit Scholarship. Lenmann is the daughter of Chad Lenmann of Marble Hill, Missouri, and Nate and Julie Hoffman of Jackson. She is a 2018 graduate of Jackson High School.

Mineral Area College in Park Hills, Missouri, recently announced its spring semester 2018 Dean's List.

The following students maintained a 4.0 grade point average for the semester:

Altenburg, Missouri: Breanne R. Brewer

Burfordville, Missouri: Danny A. Brosnan

Chaffee, Missouri: Michael C. Hurt

Friedheim: Katelyn M. Oehl

Grassy, Missouri: Suzanne K. Haislip

Marble Hill, Missouri: Karla A. Brown, Chelsie L. Fox

Perryville, Missouri: Braydon L. Boyer, Holly M. Clifton, Laurie A. Davison, Nikitra L. Difani, Joseph L. Goldsmith, Layne T. Hlavek, Katie M. Hotop, Megan E. Hotop, Peyton A. Kontomook, Elisha E. Morrison, Hailey R. Orf, Makayla A. Pecaut, Brooke J. Schuessler, Shay E. Starz, Christine A. Vogler

Sedgewickville, Missouri: Georgia M. McCranie

The following students maintained a 3.25 to 3.99 GPA for the semester at Mineral Area College.