All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesJune 16, 2018

Learning briefs 6-17-18

The following students have been awarded scholarships to attend Southeast Missouri State University for the 2018-2019 academic year. Chaffee, Missouri: Joseph Landewee has received the Dual Credit Scholarship. Landewee is the son of Carl and Jennifer Landewee of Chaffee, and is a 2018 graduate of Delta High School...

The following students have been awarded scholarships to attend Southeast Missouri State University for the 2018-2019 academic year.

Chaffee, Missouri: Joseph Landewee has received the Dual Credit Scholarship. Landewee is the son of Carl and Jennifer Landewee of Chaffee, and is a 2018 graduate of Delta High School.

Jackson: Kiara Lenmann has received the Dual Credit Scholarship. Lenmann is the daughter of Chad Lenmann of Marble Hill, Missouri, and Nate and Julie Hoffman of Jackson. She is a 2018 graduate of Jackson High School.

Mineral Area College in Park Hills, Missouri, recently announced its spring semester 2018 Dean's List.

The following students maintained a 4.0 grade point average for the semester:

Altenburg, Missouri: Breanne R. Brewer

Burfordville, Missouri: Danny A. Brosnan

Chaffee, Missouri: Michael C. Hurt

Friedheim: Katelyn M. Oehl

Grassy, Missouri: Suzanne K. Haislip

Marble Hill, Missouri: Karla A. Brown, Chelsie L. Fox

Perryville, Missouri: Braydon L. Boyer, Holly M. Clifton, Laurie A. Davison, Nikitra L. Difani, Joseph L. Goldsmith, Layne T. Hlavek, Katie M. Hotop, Megan E. Hotop, Peyton A. Kontomook, Elisha E. Morrison, Hailey R. Orf, Makayla A. Pecaut, Brooke J. Schuessler, Shay E. Starz, Christine A. Vogler

Sedgewickville, Missouri: Georgia M. McCranie

The following students maintained a 3.25 to 3.99 GPA for the semester at Mineral Area College.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Cape Girardeau: Hannah S. Beasley, Alexander J. McRaven, Sean A. Poston, Tyler S. Ruble

Chaffee, Missouri: Kodi V. Ballard

Friedheim: Maci J. Schamburg

Jackson: Kylie B. Seyer

Marble Hill, Missouri: Martha L. Poole, Jessi R. Strong

Perryville, Missouri: Jamie L. Bachmann, Madison P. Berkbigler, Bailey P. Brewer, Jonathon T. Brutschy, Lauren R. Fritsche, Megan R. Green, Alexis N. Hatten, Katie E. Lukefahr, Samantha E. Moran, Lucy A. Peyton, Katie A. Roth, Katie M. Schemel, Jordan L. Schuessler, Devon Taylor, Leslie A. Traut, Josie L. Weekley, Peggy S. Williams, Jordin E. Wingerter

Scott City: Autum L. Schumer

Roger Williams University in Bristol, Rhode Island, recently announced its spring semester 2018 Dean's List.

Cape Girardeau: Megan Peters

Truman State University in Kirksville, Missouri, recently announced its spring semester 2018 graduates.

Cape Girardeau: Andrew Russell Overmann, master of arts in education

Jackson: Jacob Ezra Breese, Cum Laude; Jonathan D. Davidson, Master of Arts; Brock Howard Hammers, Valedictorian/Summa Cum Laude; Elizabeth Christian Hosler, Summa Cum Laude; Wyatt Mansell, Magna Cum Laude; Dylan Wilkinson, Cum Laude

Perryville, Missouri: Katherine Marie Mattingly, Magna Cum Laude; Mia Philomena Pohlman, Master of Arts in English, Master of Arts in Secondary Education

Washington University in St. Louis recently announced its spring semester 2018 graduates.

Cape Girardeau: Kaeli Marie Kimes, daughter of David and Katherine Kimes, graduated from the Olin Business School with a master of business administration. Kimes graduated from University of Missouri with a bachelor of science in business administration in 2012; Nicholas Willie Ryan graduated from the Olin Business School with a master of business administration. Ryan graduated from San Francisco State University in 2005.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
Reflections on the death of Jerome 'Dizzy' Dean
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
FeaturesJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Captured on film 7-20-24
FeaturesJuly 20
Captured on film 7-20-24
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
FeaturesJuly 20
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy