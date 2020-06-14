All sections
FeaturesJune 13, 2020

Learning briefs 6-14-20

Students Earn Placement on Dean's List

Central Methodist University provost Dr. Rita Gulstad announced this week the students included on the Spring 2020 Dean's List.

More than 780 students met the requirements for placement, including a grade point average of 3.50 or higher for the semester. The following local students were among those earning recognition:

Chase Robert Dembowski of Advance, Missouri

Camille Elizabeth Dovin of Jackson

Gabriel Charles Ellinghouse of Cape Girardeau

Anna Guinevere Geurkink of Perryville, Missouri

Taylor E. Graham of Sikeston, Missouri

Nathan Forrest Hampton of Sikeston, Missouri

Tate Isaac Hanners of Marble Hill, Missouri

Carlie Reigh Milz of Chaffee, Missouri

Jerome Michael Simpson of Perryville, Missouri

Katelyn Elise Streeter of Oran, Missouri

Tyler M. Unterreiner of Perryville, Missouri

Winston Robert Welter of Scott City

Anne McKenzie Ziegler of Kelso, Missouri.

Community
