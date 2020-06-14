Learning briefs 6-14-20

Central Methodist University provost Dr. Rita Gulstad announced this week the students included on the Spring 2020 Dean's List.
More than 780 students met the requirements for placement, including a grade point average of 3.50 or higher for the semester. The following local students were among those earning recognition:
Chase Robert Dembowski of Advance, Missouri
Camille Elizabeth Dovin of Jackson
Gabriel Charles Ellinghouse of Cape Girardeau
Anna Guinevere Geurkink of Perryville, Missouri
Taylor E. Graham of Sikeston, Missouri
Nathan Forrest Hampton of Sikeston, Missouri
Tate Isaac Hanners of Marble Hill, Missouri
Carlie Reigh Milz of Chaffee, Missouri
Jerome Michael Simpson of Perryville, Missouri
Katelyn Elise Streeter of Oran, Missouri
Tyler M. Unterreiner of Perryville, Missouri
Winston Robert Welter of Scott City
Anne McKenzie Ziegler of Kelso, Missouri.
