Learning briefs 6-12-22

Students named to dean's lists

The following students were named to the Spring 2022 dean's list at Central Methodist University.

Cape Girardeau: Anna Guinevere Geurkink, Cape Girardeau

Chaffee, Missouri: Carlie Reigh Milz, Chaffee

Frohna, Missouri: Josie Lynn Roth, Frohna

Jackson: Shaunna Lynne Mitchell, Renea Michele Schnurbusch,

Marble Hill, Missour: Tate Isaac Hanners, Jacquelyn Leigh Twidwell.

Oran, Missouri: Katelyn Elise Streeter, Oran

Perryville, Missouri: Jerome Michael Simpson, Emily Nicole Blyzes, Trenton Mark Gremaud, Valerie Kay Hotop, Brooke Lynn Komoromi, Alissa Michelle Oettle, Emily Ann Weekley, Madison Paige Berkbigler, Sierra Jean McAlister.

Scott City: Megan Elizabeth Flowers.

Sedgewickville, Missouri: Jacob Bradley Barks, Sedgewickville

Sikeston, Missouri: Keaton Tyler Fitzgerald, Shannon Lynn Coburn, Logan Groves, Aunna Leah Stone.

The following students were named to the Spring 2022 chancellor's list at the University of Missippi:

Jackson: Tyler Webb, Riley O'Neal.

Perryville, Missouri: Molly Myers, Londyn Lorenz.