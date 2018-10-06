Learning briefs 6-10-18

Baylee Finley of Sedgewickville, Missouri, has received the Community College Scholarship to attend Southeast Missouri State University this fall. Finley is the daughter of Curtis and Melissa Finley of Sedgewickville. She is a 2016 graduate of Potosi High School and 2018 graduate of Mineral Area College.
Grace Mirly of Jackson was named to the Chancellor's List at Troy University in Troy, Alabama, for the 2018 spring semester.
Students who made the provost's list at Troy University for the spring 2018 semester include:
Cape Girardeau: Madison Brune
Jackson: Jacob Jeffers
Maryville University in St. Louis has named the following students to the Honors List for the spring 2018 semester.
Cape Girardeau: Madison Buelow
Maryville University's spring 2018 Deans' List includes the following students.
Cape Girardeau: Tiana Bowman, Bruce Ha, Grace Hanebrink, Quentin Kasten, Andrew King, Megan Schmittzehe
Jackson: Rebecca Edwards, Leah Puchbauer
Kelso, Missouri: Shiloh Kirn
Marble Hill, Missouri: Alyson Fluchel
Morley, Missouri: Lindsey Parks
Perryville, Missouri: Kylie Baer, Emma Derickson, Sara Geile, Karly Huber, Natalie King, Courtney Kline, Gabrielle Schemel, Kristen Sutterer, Daria Thompson, Emily Welker
Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina, recently named the following student to the Dean's List for spring 2018 semester.
Oran, Missouri: Colten Winter
Central Methodist University in Fayette, Missouri, recently announced its spring 2018 semester Dean's List.
Advance, Missouri: Erin Robison
Cape Girardeau: Casey Vaughn, Trey Biggs, Stephanie Guettermann, Lauren Kitchen, Crystal Shepard
Frohna, Missouri: Jordan Kuntze
Jackson: Catherine Dovin, Christain Baker, Gina Crabtree, Jordan Kuntze, Emily Lawrence, Marissa Rousseau, Sarah Wibbenmeyer
Leopold, Missouri: Austin Bucher, Caitlyn Landewee
Marble Hill, Missouri: Erin Cook
Millersville: Katlin Yates
Oak Ridge: Chelsea Seyer
Perryville, Missouri: Joshua Hunt, Peyton Besand, Brianna Boland, Jessica Wisdom, Julie Wisdom
Sedgewickville, Missouri: Rachael Young
Zalma, Missouri: John Backfisch
State Technical College of Missouri in Linn, Missouri, recently announced the spring 2018 graduates.
Altenburg, Missouri: Austin Mueller
Cape Girardeau: Ty LeGrand
Gordonville: Charles Davis
Jackson: Chandler Doughten, Ethan Henson, Blake Kasten, Christian Ritchie, Clayton Simmons
Millersville: Cameron Childers, John Jones
Perryville, Missouri: Eann Bergman, Trevor Brewer, Ethan Layton, Blake Mattingly
Scott City: Elliot Glueck, Tyler Ressel
