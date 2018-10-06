All sections
featuresJune 9, 2018
Learning briefs 6-10-18
Baylee Finley of Sedgewickville, Missouri, has received the Community College Scholarship to attend Southeast Missouri State University this fall. Finley is the daughter of Curtis and Melissa Finley of Sedgewickville. She is a 2016 graduate of Potosi High School and 2018 graduate of Mineral Area College...

University announces scholarship

Baylee Finley of Sedgewickville, Missouri, has received the Community College Scholarship to attend Southeast Missouri State University this fall. Finley is the daughter of Curtis and Melissa Finley of Sedgewickville. She is a 2016 graduate of Potosi High School and 2018 graduate of Mineral Area College.

Universities announce academic distinction

Grace Mirly of Jackson was named to the Chancellor's List at Troy University in Troy, Alabama, for the 2018 spring semester.

Students who made the provost's list at Troy University for the spring 2018 semester include:

Cape Girardeau: Madison Brune

Jackson: Jacob Jeffers

Maryville University in St. Louis has named the following students to the Honors List for the spring 2018 semester.

Cape Girardeau: Madison Buelow

Maryville University's spring 2018 Deans' List includes the following students.

Cape Girardeau: Tiana Bowman, Bruce Ha, Grace Hanebrink, Quentin Kasten, Andrew King, Megan Schmittzehe

Jackson: Rebecca Edwards, Leah Puchbauer

Kelso, Missouri: Shiloh Kirn

Marble Hill, Missouri: Alyson Fluchel

Morley, Missouri: Lindsey Parks

Perryville, Missouri: Kylie Baer, Emma Derickson, Sara Geile, Karly Huber, Natalie King, Courtney Kline, Gabrielle Schemel, Kristen Sutterer, Daria Thompson, Emily Welker

Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina, recently named the following student to the Dean's List for spring 2018 semester.

Oran, Missouri: Colten Winter

Central Methodist University in Fayette, Missouri, recently announced its spring 2018 semester Dean's List.

Advance, Missouri: Erin Robison

Cape Girardeau: Casey Vaughn, Trey Biggs, Stephanie Guettermann, Lauren Kitchen, Crystal Shepard

Frohna, Missouri: Jordan Kuntze

Jackson: Catherine Dovin, Christain Baker, Gina Crabtree, Jordan Kuntze, Emily Lawrence, Marissa Rousseau, Sarah Wibbenmeyer

Leopold, Missouri: Austin Bucher, Caitlyn Landewee

Marble Hill, Missouri: Erin Cook

Millersville: Katlin Yates

Oak Ridge: Chelsea Seyer

Perryville, Missouri: Joshua Hunt, Peyton Besand, Brianna Boland, Jessica Wisdom, Julie Wisdom

Sedgewickville, Missouri: Rachael Young

Zalma, Missouri: John Backfisch

University announces graduates

State Technical College of Missouri in Linn, Missouri, recently announced the spring 2018 graduates.

Altenburg, Missouri: Austin Mueller

Cape Girardeau: Ty LeGrand

Gordonville: Charles Davis

Jackson: Chandler Doughten, Ethan Henson, Blake Kasten, Christian Ritchie, Clayton Simmons

Millersville: Cameron Childers, John Jones

Perryville, Missouri: Eann Bergman, Trevor Brewer, Ethan Layton, Blake Mattingly

Scott City: Elliot Glueck, Tyler Ressel

Community
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

