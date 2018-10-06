Learning briefs 6-10-18

University announces scholarship

Baylee Finley of Sedgewickville, Missouri, has received the Community College Scholarship to attend Southeast Missouri State University this fall. Finley is the daughter of Curtis and Melissa Finley of Sedgewickville. She is a 2016 graduate of Potosi High School and 2018 graduate of Mineral Area College.

Universities announce academic distinction

Grace Mirly of Jackson was named to the Chancellor's List at Troy University in Troy, Alabama, for the 2018 spring semester.

Students who made the provost's list at Troy University for the spring 2018 semester include:

Cape Girardeau: Madison Brune

Jackson: Jacob Jeffers

Maryville University in St. Louis has named the following students to the Honors List for the spring 2018 semester.

Cape Girardeau: Madison Buelow

Maryville University's spring 2018 Deans' List includes the following students.

Cape Girardeau: Tiana Bowman, Bruce Ha, Grace Hanebrink, Quentin Kasten, Andrew King, Megan Schmittzehe

Jackson: Rebecca Edwards, Leah Puchbauer

Kelso, Missouri: Shiloh Kirn

Marble Hill, Missouri: Alyson Fluchel

Morley, Missouri: Lindsey Parks

Perryville, Missouri: Kylie Baer, Emma Derickson, Sara Geile, Karly Huber, Natalie King, Courtney Kline, Gabrielle Schemel, Kristen Sutterer, Daria Thompson, Emily Welker

Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina, recently named the following student to the Dean's List for spring 2018 semester.

Oran, Missouri: Colten Winter

Central Methodist University in Fayette, Missouri, recently announced its spring 2018 semester Dean's List.