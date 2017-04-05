Learning briefs 5/4/2017

Tracy Cai of Cape Girardeau, Lauren Lewis of Scott City, Alice Miller of Jackson and Cody Smith of Burfordville have received the Residence Life Leadership Award. Cai is the daughter of Yin Cai and Ping Chen and will be a 2017 graduate of Cape Central High School. Lewis is the daughter of Eric and Liane Ducu of Scott City and Brian and Jessica Lewis. She will be a 2017 graduate of Scott City High School. Miller will be a 2017 graduate of Jackson Senior High School. Smith is the son of Michael and Larissa Smith of Burfordville and will be a 2017 graduate of Jackson Senior High School.

Samantha Clary and Derek Harvell, both of Jonesboro, Illinois, have received the Midwest Achievement Award and Community College Scholarship. Clary is the daughter of Steven Clary of Anna, Illinois, and Jamie Clary of Jonesboro, Illinois. She is a 2015 graduate of Anna- Jonesboro Community High School and will be a 2017 graduate of Shawnee Community College. Harvell is the son of Darryl and Diane Harvell of Jonesboro, Illinois. He is a 2015 graduate of Anna-Jonesboro High School and will be a 2017 graduate of Shawnee Community College.