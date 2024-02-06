All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesMay 29, 2021

Learning briefs 5-30-21

n Jackson Batchelor of Jackson was named the dean's list at Southern New Hampshire University for the winter term. Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.5 to 3.699 are named to the dean's list. n Belmont Unversity announces Spring 2021 dean's list: Caroline Marshall and Samuel Trasel, both of Cape Girardeau; and Tabitha Petzoldt of Frohna, Missouri...

Students named to dean's lists

  • Jackson Batchelor of Jackson was named the dean's list at Southern New Hampshire University for the winter term. Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.5 to 3.699 are named to the dean's list.
  • Belmont Unversity announces Spring 2021 dean's list: Caroline Marshall and Samuel Trasel, both of Cape Girardeau; and Tabitha Petzoldt of Frohna, Missouri.
  • Allison McDonald of Cape Girardeau was named to the University of Evanville Dean's list. To make the Dean's list each semester, a student must carry a full academic load of 12 hours or more and earn a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
  • Faith Louise Boettcher of Jackson was named to the University of Mississippi Spring 2021 Dean's honor roll. In order to be eligible for the dean's honor roll, a student must have completed at least 12 hours for the semester and earn a semester grade point average of 3.50 to 3.74.
  • Alejandro Raphael Rivas of Cape Girardeau was named to the Fontbonne University Spring 2021 dean's list. Dean's list honorees must earn a grade-point average of 3.7 or higher upon completion of the 2021 spring semester.
  • Maha Alshammary of Jackson was named to the University of Utah 2021 Spring Dean's List. Students must have a 3.5 or high grade point average and must have completed at least 12 hours for the semester.
  • Kirstin Jannin of Perryville, Missouri, was named to the Spring 2021 President's List at Culver-Stockton College. Students must have a grade point average of 4.0, enrolled in a minimum of 12 credit hours and have no grade lower than a C.

University of Mississippi

The following students were named to the Chancellor's Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00:

Cape Girardeau: Maggie Kathryn Grimm, Anna Caroline Rollins, Anna Grace Stroup, Courtney Ann Hahs,

Jackson: Megan Lohraine Jansen, Casey Lynn Webb, Tyler Monroe Webb.

Perryville, Missouri: Chloe Marie Bergman, Londyn Michelle Lorenz, Molly Ayden Myers.

Southern New Hampsire University

The following students were named to the 2021 Winter President's list

Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President's List.

Cape Girardeau: Whittney Twomey, Amber Faire.

Benton, Missouri: Alex Forister.

Perryville, Missouri: Tiffany Kasten.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Scott City: Ashley Freed.

Central Methodist University

Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.5 and above are named to the Dean's List.

Advance, Missouri: Chase Dembowski.

Cape Girardeau: Gabriel Ellinghouse, Lucas Grammer.

Jackson: Camille Dovin.

Marble Hill, Missouri: Tate Hanners.

Oran, Missouri: Katelyn Streeter.

Perryville, Missouri: Anna Geurkink, Jerome Simpson.

Sedgewickville, Missouri: Jacob Barks.

Student named to honor society

Hattie Louise Burdin of Cape Girardeau is among the more than 200 students who were inducted into the University of Mississippi chapter of Phi Kappa Phi for the spring 2021 semester. Membership is based on a studen'ts sound character and academic standing. Juniors must have completed 72 credit hours and rank in the top 7.5 percent of their class while seniors and graduate students must rank in the top 10 percent of their class.

Southard named National Merit winner

Claire Southard, a senior at Notre Dame Regional High School, has been named a National Merit $2,500 scholarship winner. National Merit $2,500 scholarship winners are the finalists in each state judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skill and potential for success in rigorous college studies. She is the daughter of Stephen and Julie Southard of Cape Girardeau.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
CommunityOct. 28
Get ready for a spooky night at the Lutheran Home's trunk-or...
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Cha...
CommunityOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
FeaturesJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy