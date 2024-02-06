Learning briefs 5-30-21

Scott City: Ashley Freed.

Central Methodist University

Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.5 and above are named to the Dean's List.

Advance, Missouri: Chase Dembowski.

Cape Girardeau: Gabriel Ellinghouse, Lucas Grammer.

Jackson: Camille Dovin.

Marble Hill, Missouri: Tate Hanners.

Oran, Missouri: Katelyn Streeter.

Perryville, Missouri: Anna Geurkink, Jerome Simpson.

Sedgewickville, Missouri: Jacob Barks.

Student named to honor society

Hattie Louise Burdin of Cape Girardeau is among the more than 200 students who were inducted into the University of Mississippi chapter of Phi Kappa Phi for the spring 2021 semester. Membership is based on a studen'ts sound character and academic standing. Juniors must have completed 72 credit hours and rank in the top 7.5 percent of their class while seniors and graduate students must rank in the top 10 percent of their class.

Southard named National Merit winner

Claire Southard, a senior at Notre Dame Regional High School, has been named a National Merit $2,500 scholarship winner. National Merit $2,500 scholarship winners are the finalists in each state judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skill and potential for success in rigorous college studies. She is the daughter of Stephen and Julie Southard of Cape Girardeau.