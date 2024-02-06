All sections
featuresMay 27, 2023
Learning briefs 5-28-23
Academic distinction

The following students were named to the Spring semester dean's lists at the university they attend.

  • Lakeena Stinson of Cape Girardeau Southern New Hampshire University president's list.
  • Autumn Welker of Perryville, Missouri, Southern New Hampshire University president's list.
  • Hannah Steinberg of Scott City at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire.
  • Allison McDonald of Cape Girardeau at the University of Evansville in Evansville, Indiana.
  • Allison Buchheit of Cape Girardeau at Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Arkansas.
  • Bridgette Steele of Perryville, Missouri, at Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Arkansas.
  • Kolten Kluesner of Jackson, Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas.
  • Taylor Fehr of Jackson, Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas.
  • Emma Spraggs of Jackson, Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas.

The following students graduated with academic distinction.

  • Brock O'Neal of Cape Girardeau received a doctorate in physical therapy from Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas.
