Learning briefs 5-28-23

Academic distinction
The following students were named to the Spring semester dean's lists at the university they attend.
- Lakeena Stinson of Cape Girardeau Southern New Hampshire University president's list.
- Autumn Welker of Perryville, Missouri, Southern New Hampshire University president's list.
- Hannah Steinberg of Scott City at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire.
- Allison McDonald of Cape Girardeau at the University of Evansville in Evansville, Indiana.
- Allison Buchheit of Cape Girardeau at Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Arkansas.
- Bridgette Steele of Perryville, Missouri, at Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Arkansas.
- Kolten Kluesner of Jackson, Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas.
- Taylor Fehr of Jackson, Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas.
- Emma Spraggs of Jackson, Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas.
The following students graduated with academic distinction.
- Brock O'Neal of Cape Girardeau received a doctorate in physical therapy from Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas.