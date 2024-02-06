Learning briefs 5-24-20

Bittle receives scholarship

Jeffrey Bittle of Cape Girardeau received the Honors College Freshman Scholarship at the University of Missouri.

The scholarship is awarded to students with a high GPA and coursework that represents a commitment to honors education.

Bittle is a 2019 graduated of Cape Girardeau Central High School and the son of Brad and Laurie Bittle.

Spears named to dean's list

Sydney Spears of Perryville, Missouri, was named to the Missouri Valley College Spring dean's list. The requirements for the dean's list are a 3.3 or higher grade point average, at least 12 graded hours for the semester and no "D," F" or incomplete grades for the semester.

Spears is a freshman.

Wiseman receives nursing scholarship

Emily Danielle Wiseman of Chaffee, Missouri, has been selected as this year's recipient of the Ruth A. Buckhannon Memorial RN Scholarship. Darla Buckhannon, daughter of Ruth Buckhannon, said this is the 14th year for this $4,000 scholarship given in memory of her mother.

Emily is a 2020 graduate of Chaffee High School and daughter of Joe and Jamie Wiseman. She plans to attend Cape College Center this fall before transferring to Southeast Missouri State University where she will complete her Bachelor of Science in Nursing.