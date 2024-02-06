Learning briefs 5-20-18

The following students have been awarded scholarships to attend Southeast Missouri State University for the 2018-2019 academic year.

Vanessa Adelman of Perryville, Missouri, has received the Community College Scholarship. Adelman is the daughter of Vincent and Susanne Adelman of Perryville. She is a 2015 graduate of Perryville High School and 2017 graduate of Mineral Area College.

Kate Appleman of Jackson has received the Regents' Scholarship. Appleman is the daughter of Jeffrey and Kathleen Appleman of Jackson, and will be a 2018 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School.

Austin Dauster of Perryville, Missouri, has received the University Scholarship and Residence Life Leadership Award. Dauster is the son of Jason and Lola Dauster of Perryville, and will be a 2018 graduate of St. Vincent High School.

Kaitlyn Holshouser of Anna, Illinois, has received the University Scholarship and Midwest Achievement Award. Holshouser is the daughter of Blayne Holshouser of Anna and Tina Miller of Anna, and will be a 2018 graduate of Anna-Jonesboro Community High School.

Hannah Jackson of Cape Girardeau has received the Governor's Scholarship and Governor's Housing Scholarship. Jackson is the daughter of Michael and Jill Jackson of Cape Girardeau, and will be a 2018 graduate of Cape Central High School.

Gracie Kern of Scott City has received the University Scholarship and Residence Life Leadership Award. Kern is the daughter of Gary and Courtney Kern of Scott City, and will be a 2018 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School.

Noah Merideth of Cape Girardeau has received the Regents' Scholarship. Merideth is the son of Roy and Elizabeth Merideth of Cape Girardeau, and will be a 2018 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School.

Lyric Nabors of Cape Girardeau has received the Educational Access Program Match. Nabors is the daughter of Katherine Jones of Sikeston, Missouri, and the late Undraus Nabors.

Ryan Nevill of Cape Girardeau has received the Visual and Performing Arts Scholarship. Nevill is the son of Dennis Nevill of Kennett, Missouri, and Shannon Nevill of Cape Girardeau.

Joshua Sauceda of Perkins, Missouri, has received the President's Scholarship. Sauceda is the son of Nancy Pitts of Perkins, and will be a 2018 graduate of Oran High School.

Josh Seabaugh of Burfordville, Missouri, has received the Residence Life Leadership Award. Seabaugh is the son of Jamie and Ashley Seabaugh of Burfordville, and will be a 2018 graduate of Jackson High School.

Madison Villagrana of Jackson has received the Regents' Scholarship, Educational Access Program Merit and Visual and Performing Arts Scholarship. Villagrana is the daughter of Samuel and Dawn Villagrana of Jackson, and will be a 2018 graduate of homeschool program.

Colt Wahl of Perryville, Missouri, has received the Community College Scholarship. Wahl is the son of Danny and Carol Ann Wahl of Perryville. He is a 2016 graduate of Perryville High School and will be a 2018 graduate of Mineral Area College.

Jacyee Whitener of Marquand, Missouri, has received the University Scholarship. Whitener is the daughter of Jason and Amber Reagan of Marquand, and will be a 2018 graduate of Meadow Heights High School.

Kurt Howell of Scott City has received the Regents' Scholarship. Howell is the son of Rachael Kirk of Scott City, and is a 2018 graduate of Scott City High School.