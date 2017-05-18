All sections
May 18, 2017
Learning briefs 5/18/17
Braden Johnston of Jackson has received the University Scholarship and Residence Life Leadership Award to attend Southeast Missouri State University for the 2017-2018 academic year. Johnston is the son of Walter and Kristin Johnston of Jackson and will be a 2017 graduate of Jackson High School...
Southeast Missourian

Local students earn scholarships

Braden Johnston of Jackson has received the University Scholarship and Residence Life Leadership Award to attend Southeast Missouri State University for the 2017-2018 academic year.

Johnston is the son of Walter and Kristin Johnston of Jackson and will be a 2017 graduate of Jackson High School.

Brooke Kaylin LaFentres of Scott City was selected as the 2017 recipient of the annual Ruth A. Buckhannon Memorial RN Scholarship. LaFentres is the daughter of Doug and the late Linda LaFentres of Scott City. This is the 11th year for the scholarship, awarded to a graduating senior of a Scott County public high school who plans to become a registered nurse. LaFentres will attend Southeast Missouri State University this fall.

Students named to dean's lists

Kaylen Martin of Cape Girardeau was named to dean's list for the spring 2017 semester at Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas.

Chloe Kasten of Jackson and Alex Mehner, Anna Unterreiner and Evan Unterreiner, all of Cape Girardeau, were named to the dean's list for the spring 2017 semester at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.

