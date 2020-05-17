Learning briefs 5-17-20

Power of Women Scholarships awarded

Southeast Missouri State University students have been honored with Power of Women Scholarships. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Power of Women luncheon was canceled. This year's recipients are being honored with a special video presentation.

The Power of Women Scholarship is awarded to students who demonstrate a passion for life of service, are attending Southeast full time and have completed at least 30 credit hours with a minimum 2.75 grade point average.