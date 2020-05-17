All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesMay 16, 2020

Learning briefs 5-17-20

Power of Women Scholarships awarded Southeast Missouri State University students have been honored with Power of Women Scholarships. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Power of Women luncheon was canceled. This year's recipients are being honored with a special video presentation...

Power of Women Scholarships awarded

Southeast Missouri State University students have been honored with Power of Women Scholarships. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Power of Women luncheon was canceled. This year's recipients are being honored with a special video presentation.

The Power of Women Scholarship is awarded to students who demonstrate a passion for life of service, are attending Southeast full time and have completed at least 30 credit hours with a minimum 2.75 grade point average.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Recipients from Southeast Missouri include:

Vickie Bollinger of Jackson, a junior pursuing at major in art education.

Jamie Glastetter of Scott City, a senior pursuing a major in biomedical sciences witha minor in chemistry.

Amanda Lively of Cape Girardeau, a senior pursuing a major in elementary education with a minor in autism studies.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
CommunityOct. 28
Get ready for a spooky night at the Lutheran Home's trunk-or...
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Cha...
CommunityOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
FeaturesJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy