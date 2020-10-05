Learning briefs 5-10-20

Blake Joseph Arnold, a senior at Chaffee High School, has won a $2,000 MFA Foundation scholarship.
Arnold is the son of Randal and Gina Vandeven. He plans to attended Southeast Missouri State University.
The scholarship was sponsored by SEMO MFA Agri Services in Chaffee.
