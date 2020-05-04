Learning briefs 4-5-2020

Grant Menz of Chaffee, Missouri, a senior at Scott County R-4 High School, was awarded the Promise Scholarship, a $6,000 per year scholarship for four years to attend Culver-Stockton College in Camden, Missouri.
The Kiwanis Club of Cape Girardeau recently chose the recipients for the 2020 scholarship program.
Cape Central High School: Tyler Helm, Braden Baker, Karley Thomas, Randee Graham
Jackson High School: Amanda Gragg, Benjamin Petzoldt
Notre Dame Regional High School: Perri Poe, Mason Galemore, Elise Ferrell, Molly Sellers
Oran High School: Heather Gosche
Saxony Lutheran High School: Abigail Heisserer, Brett Baker, Andrew Schwarting
