Learning briefs 4-5-2020

Scholarships awarded

Grant Menz of Chaffee, Missouri, a senior at Scott County R-4 High School, was awarded the Promise Scholarship, a $6,000 per year scholarship for four years to attend Culver-Stockton College in Camden, Missouri.

The Kiwanis Club of Cape Girardeau recently chose the recipients for the 2020 scholarship program.

Cape Central High School: Tyler Helm, Braden Baker, Karley Thomas, Randee Graham