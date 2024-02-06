Learning briefs 4-28-19

Student receives scholarships to attend UT Martin
Miranda Metje, of Scott City, has been awarded the Dean Scholarship and the Explorer Scholarship to attend the University of Tennessee at Martin. She is the daughter of Angela and Jeff Graviett and Brent and Michelle Metje, will be a freshman.
Students Awarded Scholarships to Attend Southeast
The following students have been awarded scholarships to attend Southeast Missouri State University for the 2019-2020 academic year:
The following students were awarded Copper Dome Scholarship and Residence Life Leadership Award:
- Hunter Newell of Jackson, son of Leslie and Cheryl Newell of Jackson. He will be a 2019 graduate of Jackson High School.
- Parker Philipps of Jackson, son of Steve Philipps of Jackson and Holly and Ron Kiplinger of Jackson. He will be a 2019 graduate of Jackson High School.
- Maddie Scott of Jackson, daughter of Darrin and Jana Scott of Jackson. She will be a 2019 graduate of Jackson High School.
- Landon Hahs of Benton, Missouri, son of Brian Hahs of Jackson and Melissa Hahs of Benton. He will be a 2019 graduate of Thomas W. Kelly High School.
- Brandon Pemberton of Jackson, son of Ken and Teresa Pemberton of Jackson. He will be a 2019 graduate of Jackson High School.
- Mary Seabaugh of Perryville, Missouri, daughter of Michael Lee Seabaugh of Perryville and the late Heather Colleen Seabaugh. She was a 2018 graduate of Perryville High School.
- Kennedy Mansfield of Jackson, son of Kelly Mansfield of Jackson. He will be a 2019 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School.
- Kylee Rhyne of Perryville, Missouri, daughter of Jonathan and Amanda Rhyne of Perryville. She will be a 2019 graduate of Perryville High School.
- Matt Jaco of Jackson, son of Tony and Alicia Jaco of Jackson. He will be a 2019 graduate of Jackson High School.
- Faith East of Cape Girardeau has received the Copper Dome Scholarship, Redhawks Achievement Award, Residence Life Leadership Award, Academic Support Center Merit Award and Academic Support Center Textbook Award. East is the daughter of Kyle and Dina East of Cape Girardeau. She will be a 2019 high school graduate.
- Jack Rinehart of Jackson has received the Residence Life Leadership Award. Rinehart is the son of David and Merrily Rinehart of Jackson. He will be a 2019 graduate of Jackson High School.
- Alejandra Acevedo of Cape Girardeau has received the Residence Life Leadership Award. Acevedo is the daughter of Felix and Doris Acevedo of Cape Girardeau. She will be a 2019 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School.
- Brianna Venson of Tamms, Illinois, has received the Copper Dome Scholarship and Redhawks Achievement Award. Venson will be a 2019 graduate of Egyptian High School.