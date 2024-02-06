Learning briefs 4-26-20

Jackson native Nicole Sotak has earned the fall 2019 dean's award with distinction from Colgate University in Hamilton, New York.
Pi Gamma Mu-McKendree University, Lebanon, Ilinois
Jackson: Taylor Barnes
Phi Kappa Phi-Southeast Missouri State University
Cape Girardeau: Laura Bauman, Skylar Deimund, Caleb Fjone, William Harris, Omoregie Omoruyi, Anna Palmer, Brett Pruemer, Nikini Subawickrama M W
Glen Allen, Missouri: Lucianne Blackwell
Jackson: Hannah Aufdenberg, Hannah Eddy, Lydia Pensel, Paige Seabaugh, Michael Smith
Oak Ridge: Bryan Myers
Scott City: Jamie Glastetter
Sedgewickville, Missouri: Amber Sumner
Phi Kappa Phi-Texas A&M University
Cape Girardeau: Brock Murphy
