FeaturesApril 25, 2020

Learning briefs 4-26-20

Jackson native Nicole Sotak has earned the fall 2019 dean's award with distinction from Colgate University in Hamilton, New York. Pi Gamma Mu-McKendree University, Lebanon, Ilinois Jackson: Taylor Barnes Phi Kappa Phi-Southeast Missouri State University...

Dean's award

Jackson native Nicole Sotak has earned the fall 2019 dean's award with distinction from Colgate University in Hamilton, New York.

Honor society inductees announced

Pi Gamma Mu-McKendree University, Lebanon, Ilinois

Jackson: Taylor Barnes

Phi Kappa Phi-Southeast Missouri State University

Cape Girardeau: Laura Bauman, Skylar Deimund, Caleb Fjone, William Harris, Omoregie Omoruyi, Anna Palmer, Brett Pruemer, Nikini Subawickrama M W

Glen Allen, Missouri: Lucianne Blackwell

Jackson: Hannah Aufdenberg, Hannah Eddy, Lydia Pensel, Paige Seabaugh, Michael Smith

Oak Ridge: Bryan Myers

Scott City: Jamie Glastetter

Sedgewickville, Missouri: Amber Sumner

Phi Kappa Phi-Texas A&M University

Cape Girardeau: Brock Murphy

