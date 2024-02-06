All sections
April 23, 2022

Learning briefs 4-24-22

Students honored

  • William Matlock of Scott City has accepted an invitation of lifetime membership in The National Society of Collegiate scholars, the nation's leading certified honor society for high-achieving first- and second-year college students with a minimum of a 3.0 grade point average.

NSCS is an honors organization that invites fewer than 10% of all eligible students nationwide to join the ranks of its membership each year.

  • Megan Jansen of Jackson and Londyn Lorenz of Perryville, Missouri, have been selected to be honored in the 2021-22 class of Who's Who Among Students at the University of Mississippi.
  • Hannah Dodson of Cape Girardeau has been inducted into the Omicron Delta Kappa HOnor Society at the University of Alabama. The purpose of the honor society is to recognize those students who have attained high standards in collegiate activities, to inspire others to strive for similar attainments and to bring together students in all areas of college life.
Community

