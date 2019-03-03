Learning briefs 3-3-19

Jaycee Pender of Jonesboro, Illinois, has received the Redhawks Achievement Award. Pender is the daughter of Dale Pender of Jonesboro and Shanna Pender of Jonesboro. She is a 2017 graduate of Anna-Jonesboro and will be a 2019 graduate of Shawnee Community College.

Megan Northern of Commerce, Missouri, has received the Copper Dome Scholarship and Residence Life Leadership Award. Northern is the daughter of Keith and Beth Northern of Advance, Missouri. She will be a 2019 graduate of Oran High School.

Clayton Seabaugh of Cape Girardeau has received the Copper Dome Scholarship, Residence Life Leadership Award and Visual and Performing Arts Scholarship. Seabaugh is the son of Randy and Karen Seabaugh, and will be a 2019 graduate of Cape Central High School.