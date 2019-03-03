All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
featuresMarch 2, 2019
Learning briefs 3-3-19
HAMILTON, NY -- Nicole Sotak of Jackson, a member of the Colgate University Class of 2021, has earned the fall 2018 dean's award with distinction. The following students have been awarded scholarships to attend Southeast Missouri State University for the 2019-2020 academic year:...

HAMILTON, NY -- Nicole Sotak of Jackson, a member of the Colgate University Class of 2021, has earned the fall 2018 dean's award with distinction.

The following students have been awarded scholarships to attend Southeast Missouri State University for the 2019-2020 academic year:

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Jaycee Pender of Jonesboro, Illinois, has received the Redhawks Achievement Award. Pender is the daughter of Dale Pender of Jonesboro and Shanna Pender of Jonesboro. She is a 2017 graduate of Anna-Jonesboro and will be a 2019 graduate of Shawnee Community College.

Megan Northern of Commerce, Missouri, has received the Copper Dome Scholarship and Residence Life Leadership Award. Northern is the daughter of Keith and Beth Northern of Advance, Missouri. She will be a 2019 graduate of Oran High School.

Clayton Seabaugh of Cape Girardeau has received the Copper Dome Scholarship, Residence Life Leadership Award and Visual and Performing Arts Scholarship. Seabaugh is the son of Randy and Karen Seabaugh, and will be a 2019 graduate of Cape Central High School.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
featuresJuly 27
Stay away from this
featuresJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
featuresJuly 27
Reflections on the death of Jerome 'Dizzy' Dean
featuresJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Captured on Film
featuresJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
featuresJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
featuresJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
featuresJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
featuresJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
featuresJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Captured on film 7-20-24
featuresJuly 20
Captured on film 7-20-24
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
featuresJuly 20
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy