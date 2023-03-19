Learning briefs 3/19/23

Applications taken for nursing scholarship

Applications are being accepted for the Ruth A. Buckhannon Memorial RN Scholarship, which will be awarded to a 2023 graduating senior of any public high school located in Scott County who plans to become a registered nurse (RN). The deadline is April 21.

Applications and guidelines are available from Chaffee (Missouri) High School counselor Charon Shy at (573) 887-3226. This is the 17th year of the $4,000 scholarship.