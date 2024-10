Hunter Hendershott of Marble Hill, Missouri, has received the Copper Dome Scholarship and Residence Life Leadership Award. Hendershott is the son of Arron and Cheryl Hendershott of Marble Hill. He will be a 2019 graduate of Jackson High School.

Hunter Large of Jackson has received the Copper Dome Scholarship and Residence Life Leadership Award. Large is the son of Michael and n Cherri Large of Jackson. He will be a 2019 graduate of Jackson High School.

Amandalyn Shade of Jackson has received the Copper Dome Scholarship and Residence Life Leadership Award. Shade is the daughter of Dennis and Nena Shade of Jackson. She will be a 2019 graduate of Jackson High School.

Michala Stone of Jackson has received the Copper Dome Scholarship. Stone is the daughter of Tony and Heidi Stone. She will be a 2019 graduate of Jackson High School.

Valerie Young of Jackson has received the Copper Dome Scholarship and Residence Life Leadership Award. Young is the daughter of Terry and n Alicha Young of Jackson. She will be a 2019 graduate of Jackson High School.

Sydney Whitehorn of Cape Girardeau has received the Residence Life Leadership Award. Whitehorn is the daughter of Ken and Michal Whitehorn of Cape Girardeau. She will be a 2019 graduate of Cape Central High School.

Payton Alexander of Cape Girardeau has received the Residence Life Leadership Award. Alexander will be a 2019 graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School.