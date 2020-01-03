All sections
FeaturesFebruary 29, 2020

Learning briefs 3-1-20

Mychal Golden of Jonesboro, Arkansas, has received and accepted an offer of appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy class of 2024. Acceptance of his appointment is Golden's first step in a journey to being commissioned as an officer in the Navy or Marine Corps. This summer he will report to Annapolis where he will begin his four years at the Naval Academy. An All-State kicker and special teams Player of the Year, Mychal aspires to play football for the Naval Academy...

Golden receives appointment to the Naval Academy

Mychal Golden of Jonesboro, Arkansas, has received and accepted an offer of appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy class of 2024. Acceptance of his appointment is Golden's first step in a journey to being commissioned as an officer in the Navy or Marine Corps. This summer he will report to Annapolis where he will begin his four years at the Naval Academy. An All-State kicker and special teams Player of the Year, Mychal aspires to play football for the Naval Academy.

Mychal Golden
Mychal Golden

Mychal is a member of the National Honor Society, captain of the football team and an Arkansas Boys State representative. He is currently valedictorian of his class of 256 students, a student body representative, involved in Sea Scouts (a branch of Boy Scouts), an Eagle Scout, actively involved in the community by volunteering in the soup kitchen and at the animal shelter, and an active member of the Walnut Street Baptist Church youth group. He received an invitation and attended Naval Academy, West Point, and Air Force Academy summer seminars to develop leadership in 2019. Mychal began training to be a kicker at age nine. During his high school career, Mychal started all 3 years and scored 140 points and had 51 touchbacks for the Nettleton Raiders. He played on teams that amassed 25 wins, 2 conference championships, and a third-place state ranking in 2017.

He is the son of Colby and Rachel Golden of Jonesboro and grandson of John and Hollimon of Crossett, Arkansas, and Gary and Mary Golden of Jackson.

Students named to dean's list

Concordia University Wisconsin officials have released the Fall Honors List for the 2019-2020 academic year. To be eligible for the honor, students must achieve a minimum 3.60 GPA.

Cape Girardeau: Audrie Seabaugh

Jackson: Megan Schmitz

Community
