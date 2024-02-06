Learning briefs

Nicole Sotack of Jackson was named to the Colgate University Dean's Award with disctintion. She is a policial science major and is a graduate of Jackson High School.

Allison McDonald of Cape Girardeau was named to the dean's list at the University of Evansville. She is studying elementary education.

Katelyn Fehr of Jackson and Kolten Kluesner of Jackson were named to the Harding University's dean's list. Fehr is studying social work and Spanish and Kluesner is studying biochemistry.

Alexa Clark of Jackson was named to the president's list at McKendree University. She is a graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School.