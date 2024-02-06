Learning briefs

The following students were named to the dean's list at CMU.
Bell City, Missouri: Mia Lynn Dembowski.
Jackson: Mallory Elise Foster, Renea Michele Schnurbusch/
Marble Hill, Missouri: Tate Isaac Hanners, Jacquelyn Leigh Twidwell.
McClure, Illinois: Kyle Kutak.
Oran, Missouri: Aubrey Reese Calhoun, Katelyn Elise Streeter.
Perryville, Missouri: Emily Nicole Blyzes, Breanne Renee Brewer, Anna Guinevere Geurkink, Trenton Mark Gremaud, Valerie Kay Hotop, Brooke Lynn Komoromi, Danielle Kay Manche, Sierra Jean McAlister, Jerome Michael Simpson.
Scott City: Megan Elizabeth Flowers.
Sedgewickville, Missouri: Jacob Bradley Barks.
Sikeston, Missouri: Shannon Lynn Coburn, Taylor Austin Denning, Brittany Renee Gibson, Vaughn Eddie Shephard, Aunna Leah Stone, Antonia Inez Tidwell.
The following students were named to the dean's list at SNHU.
Advance, Missouri: Paxton Wright, Misty Overton.
Benton, Missouri: Alex Forister, Seth Peters.
Cape Girardeau: Margery Arnold, Kyle Gass, Ceara Jackson.
Jackson: Heather Buchanan.
Perryville, Missouri: Tiffany Kasten.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.