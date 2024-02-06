All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesJanuary 15, 2022

Learning briefs

n Nicole Sotack of Jackson was named to the Colgate University Dean's Award with disctintion. She is a policial science major and is a graduate of Jackson High School. n Allison McDonald of Cape Girardeau was named to the dean's list at the University of Evansville. She is studying elementary education...

Students named to dean's lists

  • Nicole Sotack of Jackson was named to the Colgate University Dean's Award with disctintion. She is a policial science major and is a graduate of Jackson High School.
  • Allison McDonald of Cape Girardeau was named to the dean's list at the University of Evansville. She is studying elementary education.
  • Katelyn Fehr of Jackson and Kolten Kluesner of Jackson were named to the Harding University's dean's list. Fehr is studying social work and Spanish and Kluesner is studying biochemistry.
  • Alexa Clark of Jackson was named to the president's list at McKendree University. She is a graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School.
  • Jacklyn Verseman of Perryville, Missouri, was named to the dean's list at Austin Peay State University.

Central Methodist University

The following students were named to the dean's list at CMU.

Bell City, Missouri: Mia Lynn Dembowski.

Jackson: Mallory Elise Foster, Renea Michele Schnurbusch/

Marble Hill, Missouri: Tate Isaac Hanners, Jacquelyn Leigh Twidwell.

McClure, Illinois: Kyle Kutak.

Oran, Missouri: Aubrey Reese Calhoun, Katelyn Elise Streeter.

Perryville, Missouri: Emily Nicole Blyzes, Breanne Renee Brewer, Anna Guinevere Geurkink, Trenton Mark Gremaud, Valerie Kay Hotop, Brooke Lynn Komoromi, Danielle Kay Manche, Sierra Jean McAlister, Jerome Michael Simpson.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Scott City: Megan Elizabeth Flowers.

Sedgewickville, Missouri: Jacob Bradley Barks.

Sikeston, Missouri: Shannon Lynn Coburn, Taylor Austin Denning, Brittany Renee Gibson, Vaughn Eddie Shephard, Aunna Leah Stone, Antonia Inez Tidwell.

Southern New Hampshire University

The following students were named to the dean's list at SNHU.

Advance, Missouri: Paxton Wright, Misty Overton.

Benton, Missouri: Alex Forister, Seth Peters.

Cape Girardeau: Margery Arnold, Kyle Gass, Ceara Jackson.

Jackson: Heather Buchanan.

Perryville, Missouri: Tiffany Kasten.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
FeaturesDec. 7
How to handle holiday meltdowns (yours and theirs)
FeaturesDec. 7
Games to snuggle up with this holiday season
CommunityDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
FeaturesNov. 27
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy