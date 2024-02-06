Learning briefs

Maria Layton of Cape Girardeau was recently honored with the Dr. William R. Jackson Jr. Memorial Endowed Scholarship at Southern College of Optometry. The award recognizes a Missouri student with a competitive GPA, Optometry Admission test score and extracurricular activities. It comes with a $16,000 monetary award to support the recipient's optometric education. Layton is a graduate of the University of Missouri.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.