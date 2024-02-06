Learning briefs

P.E.O. STAR Scholarship Awarded

The P.E.O. STAR Scholarship, for the 2019-2020 academic year was presented to Faith Boettcher, a senior at Saxony Lutheran High School. The scholarship was presented at the Saxony Lutheran High School awards ceremony by Adelaide Parsons, Chapter EY.

Faith is the daughter of Rev. Mark and Amee Boettcher of Jackson and was recommended for this scholarship by Chapter EY of Cape Girardeau, MO. Boettcher has been accepted and will attend the University of Mississippi where she has plans to study pharmacy beginning this fall.