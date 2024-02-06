Learning briefs

Allison Suzanne Seiler of Benton, Missouri, has been selected as the 2019 recipient of the Ruth A. Buckhannon Memorial RN Scholarship. According to a news release, the presentation was made to Seiler at the Thomas W. Kelly High School commencement ceremony on May 19 by her math teacher, Megan Oldson. Seiler, the daughter of Mark and Lila Seiler of Benton, will attend Southeast Missouri State University this fall. This is the 13th year the $4,000 scholarship has been awarded to a graduating senior of a Scott County public high school who plans to become a registered nurse.
The P.E.O. STAR Scholarship, for the 2019-2020 academic year was presented to Faith Boettcher, a senior at Saxony Lutheran High School. The scholarship was presented at the Saxony Lutheran High School awards ceremony by Adelaide Parsons, Chapter EY.
Faith is the daughter of Rev. Mark and Amee Boettcher of Jackson and was recommended for this scholarship by Chapter EY of Cape Girardeau, MO. Boettcher has been accepted and will attend the University of Mississippi where she has plans to study pharmacy beginning this fall.