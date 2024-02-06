Learning briefs

Scholarships awarded

Konnor Johnston of Cape Girardeau has received the Community College Scholarship to attend Southeast Missouri State University beginning in Spring 2018. Johnston is the daughter of Dave and Pam Johnston of Patterson, Missouri. She is a 2016 graduate of Clearwater High School and a 2017 graduate of Three Rivers College.

Leanne Alpers of Cape Girardeau has received the Residence Life Leadership Award and Visual and Performing Arts Scholarship. Alpers is the daughter of Don and RaeAnne Alpers of Cape Girardeau and will be a 2018 graduate of Central High School.

Stephen Gullette of Cape Girardeau has received the Regents' Scholarship. Gullette is the son of Chris and Lisa Gullette of Cape Girardeau and will be a 2018 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School.

Savannah Lively of Cape Girardeau has received the Regents' Scholarship. Lively is the daughter of Brad and Tracey Lively of Cape Girardeau and will be a 2018 graduate of Central High School.

Katie Schumer of Cape Girardeau has received the Regents' Scholarship. Schumer is the daughter of Matthew and Kristi Schumer of Cape Girardeau and will be a 2018 graduate of Jackson High School.

Dalton Stanley of Oran, Missouri, has received the Regents' Scholarship. Stanley is the daughter of Kelly and Amy Phillips of Oran and will be a 2018 graduate of Oran High School.

Graydon Haley-LeDure of Cape Girardeau has received the University Scholarship to attend Southeast Missouri State University for the 2017-2018 academic year. Haley-LeDure is the son of John Haley of St. Louis, Missouri, and Stephanie Rhyne of Cape Girardeau and was a 2017 graduate of Scott City High School.

Damion Applewhite of Chaffee, Missouri, has received the Residence Life Leadership Award. Applewhite is the son of Jessica Applewhite and the late Kyle Applewhite, and will be a 2018 graduate of Chaffee High School.

Kaleb Arends of Jackson has received the Regents' Scholarship. Arends is the son of Rowe and Becki Arends of Jackson and will be a 2018 graduate of Jackson High School.

Rachel Bachmann of Perryville, Missouri, has received the Regents' Scholarship. Bachmann is the daughter of Neal and Mary Bachmann of Perryville, Missouri, and will be a 2018 graduate of Perryville High School.

Kasey Brown of Jackson has received the Regents' Scholarship. Brown is the daughter of Thomas Brown of Jackson and Melanie Hercik of Jackson and will be a 2018 graduate of Jackson High School.

Kendyll Brown of Jackson has received the University Scholarship. Brown is the daughter of John and Stacey Brown, and will be a 2018 graduate of Jackson High School.

Bailey Farrow of Jackson has received the University Scholarship. Farrow is the daughter of Don and Sandy Farrow of Jackson and will be a 2018 graduate of Jackson High School.

Abbey Hotop of Perryville, Missouri, has received the Residence Life Leadership Award. Hotop is the daughter of Dennis and Sherrie Hotop of Perryville, Missouri, and will be a 2018 graduate of St. Vincent High School.

George Kietzer of Jackson has received the University Scholarship. Kietzer is the son of Ken and Tracy Kietzer of Jackson and will be a 2018 graduate of Jackson High School.

Madelyn Kueker of Perryville, Missouri, has received the Residence Life Leadership Award. Kueker is the daughter of Brad Kueker of Perryville, Missouri, and Mandy Lochhead of Chester, Illinois. She will be a 2018 graduate of Perryville High School.

Kenneth Phillips of Oran, Missouri, has received the University Scholarship and Residence Life Leadership Award. Phillips is the son of Kim Brushear of Oran, Missouri, and will be a 2018 graduate of Oran High School.

Zachary Randolph of Cape Girardeau has received the Regents' Scholarship. Randolph is the son of Brain and Linda Randolph of Cape Girardeau and will be a 2018 graduate of Jackson High School.

Oliva Schlosser of Oran, Missouri, has received the University Scholarship. Schlosser is the daughter of Doug and Kristi Schlosser of Oran, Missouri, and will be a 2018 graduate of Oran High School.

Leah Schnurbusch of Jackson has received the Residence Life Leadership Award. Schnurbusch is the daughter of Michael Schnurbusch and Kara Arnzen of Jackson and will be a 2018 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School.

Savannah Shaffer of Chaffee, Missouri, has received the University Scholarship. Shaffer is the daughter of Thomas and Sharon Shaffer of Chaffee, Missouri, and will be a 2018 graduate of Woodland High School.

Mackenzie Stowers of Jackson has received the Regents' Scholarship. Stowers is the daughter of Dennis and Aimee Stowers of Jackson and will be a 2018 graduate of Jackson High School.

Alison Tesdall of Oak Ridge, has received the Residence Life Leadership Award. Tesdall is the daughter of Jeff Tesdall of St. Charles, Missouri, and Marissa and Chris Taormina of Oak Ridge. She will be a 2018 graduate of Jackson High School.

Blake Thompson of Jackson has received the University Scholarship and Residence Life Leadership Award. Thompson is the son of Brian and Amy Thompson of Jackson and will be a 2018 graduate of Jackson High School.

Erin Thurman of Jackson has received the University Scholarship. Thurman is the daughter of Jeff and Kristi Thurman of Jackson and will be a 2018 graduate of Jackson High School.