February 8, 2020

Learning briefs 2-9-20

McKendree University president's list for the fall 2019 semester. Anna, Illinois: Elle Basler. Perryville, Missouri: Luke Schlichting. McKendree University dean's list for the fall 2019 semester. Anna, Illinois: Zachary Odum. Jackson: Taylor Barnes

Area students named to dean's, president's lists

McKendree University president's list for the fall 2019 semester.

Anna, Illinois: Elle Basler.

Perryville, Missouri: Luke Schlichting.

McKendree University dean's list for the fall 2019 semester.

Anna, Illinois: Zachary Odum.

Jackson: Taylor Barnes.

Jonesboro, Illinois: Hailley Abernathy.

Perryville, Missouri: Matthew Moran.

Scholarship available

Applications for the 2020 Saint Francis Healthcare Scholarship Program funded by Saint Francis Foundation and Auxiliary are now available. The program awards more than 20 scholarships of up to $2,000 annually to students pursuing a healthcare-related career.

The Steven C. Bjelich Executive Scholarship is avaiable for students pursing a master's degree in healthcare administration and awards a $5,000 per year scholarship to one recipient every two years.

Applicants must have successfully completed one year as a student in an accredited healthcare program and be currently enrolled. Students must have at least a 3.0 grade point aveage on a 4.0 scale. They must also reside within Saint Francis Healthcare System's service area as defined in the application. Applicants must submit a fully completed application and all required documentation to the foundation by 5 p.m. June 19. Students may receive one scholarship per year for a maximum of two years.

Scholarships are available at foundation.sfmc.net/scholarship. For more information, call the foundation at (573) 331-5133.

Patriotic art contest to be held

The VFW Post No. 3838 Auxiliary sponsors a creative patriotic art contest. It is a scholarship contest that recognizes up and coming artists and encourages patriotism in youth.

It is open to students in grades 9 through 12. Students must be a United States citizen. Entries must be completed by March 31 and turned into the local VFW Post. Art must be on canvas or paper and can also be papier-mache, pottery, metalwork, etc.

For a complete list of rules and an application, call Donna Miller at (573) 579-1713. Money will be awarded on the local level as well as all other levels.

