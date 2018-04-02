Learning briefs 2-4-18

The following students were named to the dean's list for the fall 2017 semester at the University of Missouri at Columbia, Missouri.

Maria Louise Calvert of Leopold, Missouri

Joshua D. Koenig and Teagan Rae Schnurbusch of Burfordville

Andrew E. Aufdenberg, Nathan Aaron Aufdenberg, Kelson R. Bowen, Benjamin John Ramsey Daniel, Maci Elizabeth Daniel, Tess Maley Ramsey Daniel, Michelle Anaid Dominguez Salinas, Mitzi Ariadna Dominguez Salinas, Madison Martelle Dush, Amanda Mae Evans, Riley Elizabeth Ferguson, Abigail Elizabeth Floyd, Blake Michael Goehman, John Paul Calvin Goodman, Josh Michael Greaser, Elizabeth Natasha Green, Taylor Gray Hallman, Katherine Powell Harding, Morgan Ann Hayes, Emily Ellen Holman, Melissa Nicole Hopkins, Ethan P. Hunter, Elizabeth Marie Kiefner, Maria Claire Layton, Mabrey Joie McCallister, Nichole Lynn Mobley, Maris Elizabeth Parker, Nicholas Patrick Powers, Michael Christopher Rosenquist, Blake Francis Seesing, Chandler Elise Short, Karsten Short, Thomas Sumner Sparkman, Levi Preston Strickland, Elizabeth A. Ustinov, Tessa Rose Valleroy, Joshua Anthony Varnon, Jackson Henry Voss, Carlie R. Bollinger, Adam Kristopher Brown, Ryan Charles Compas, Anastasia Christine Compton, Breanne Dee Etzold, Sarah Brooke Gammon, Sara Kay Gholson, Elizabeth Claire Gibbs, Caleb Andrew Gilbert, Casey Trest Gray, Liam Kenton Gray, Brendan B. Gross, Drew Thomas Hosp, Annie E. Hurst, Nathan A. Hurst, Bailey Dapene Lape, Kylie Renee Leimbach, Kaitlyn A. Litchfield, Jacob Scott Little, Rhylie S. Mansker, Devin Bascha Murphy, Alyssa Jo Scheffer, Emily Grace Smith, Matthew A. Snyder, Alex Jacob Stone, Joshua Austin Stone, Julia Elizabeth Todt, James R. Ward, Logan Elizabeth Welker, Allison L. Ziegler of Cape Girardeau

Molly G. Brown and Audrey Lee Hunt of Oak Ridge

Kristen Marie Gruenwald and Mia Kathleen Ponder of Altenburg, Missouri

Claire C. Petzoldt and Chase Detjen Steffens of Frohna, Missouri

Courtney Lynn Bergman, Hannah Kathryn Clark, Ryan Scott Koesterer, Emma Faith Lundy, Rachael Catherine Moore, Ryan Bradley Palmer, Kirsti Emalyn Pohlman, Casey Marie Unterreiner of Perryville, Missouri

Jeffrey Tanner Shively of Benton, Missouri

Alex Jerome Bradshaw of Kelso, Missouri

Addie Elizabeth Kielhofner of Oran, Missouri

John Vincent Fennewald and Christina Marie Scherer of Scott City

The following students were named to the dean's list for the fall 2017 semester at Mineral Area College in Park Hills, Missouri.