Learning briefs 2-4-18

The following students were named to the dean's list for the fall 2017 semester at the University of Missouri at Columbia, Missouri.
- Maria Louise Calvert of Leopold, Missouri
- Joshua D. Koenig and Teagan Rae Schnurbusch of Burfordville
- Andrew E. Aufdenberg, Nathan Aaron Aufdenberg, Kelson R. Bowen, Benjamin John Ramsey Daniel, Maci Elizabeth Daniel, Tess Maley Ramsey Daniel, Michelle Anaid Dominguez Salinas, Mitzi Ariadna Dominguez Salinas, Madison Martelle Dush, Amanda Mae Evans, Riley Elizabeth Ferguson, Abigail Elizabeth Floyd, Blake Michael Goehman, John Paul Calvin Goodman, Josh Michael Greaser, Elizabeth Natasha Green, Taylor Gray Hallman, Katherine Powell Harding, Morgan Ann Hayes, Emily Ellen Holman, Melissa Nicole Hopkins, Ethan P. Hunter, Elizabeth Marie Kiefner, Maria Claire Layton, Mabrey Joie McCallister, Nichole Lynn Mobley, Maris Elizabeth Parker, Nicholas Patrick Powers, Michael Christopher Rosenquist, Blake Francis Seesing, Chandler Elise Short, Karsten Short, Thomas Sumner Sparkman, Levi Preston Strickland, Elizabeth A. Ustinov, Tessa Rose Valleroy, Joshua Anthony Varnon, Jackson Henry Voss, Carlie R. Bollinger, Adam Kristopher Brown, Ryan Charles Compas, Anastasia Christine Compton, Breanne Dee Etzold, Sarah Brooke Gammon, Sara Kay Gholson, Elizabeth Claire Gibbs, Caleb Andrew Gilbert, Casey Trest Gray, Liam Kenton Gray, Brendan B. Gross, Drew Thomas Hosp, Annie E. Hurst, Nathan A. Hurst, Bailey Dapene Lape, Kylie Renee Leimbach, Kaitlyn A. Litchfield, Jacob Scott Little, Rhylie S. Mansker, Devin Bascha Murphy, Alyssa Jo Scheffer, Emily Grace Smith, Matthew A. Snyder, Alex Jacob Stone, Joshua Austin Stone, Julia Elizabeth Todt, James R. Ward, Logan Elizabeth Welker, Allison L. Ziegler of Cape Girardeau
- Molly G. Brown and Audrey Lee Hunt of Oak Ridge
- Kristen Marie Gruenwald and Mia Kathleen Ponder of Altenburg, Missouri
- Claire C. Petzoldt and Chase Detjen Steffens of Frohna, Missouri
- Courtney Lynn Bergman, Hannah Kathryn Clark, Ryan Scott Koesterer, Emma Faith Lundy, Rachael Catherine Moore, Ryan Bradley Palmer, Kirsti Emalyn Pohlman, Casey Marie Unterreiner of Perryville, Missouri
- Jeffrey Tanner Shively of Benton, Missouri
- Alex Jerome Bradshaw of Kelso, Missouri
- Addie Elizabeth Kielhofner of Oran, Missouri
- John Vincent Fennewald and Christina Marie Scherer of Scott City
The following students were named to the dean's list for the fall 2017 semester at Mineral Area College in Park Hills, Missouri.
- Danny A. Brosnan of Burfordville, Missouri
- Tyler S. Ruble, Allen R. Bryan of Cape Girardeau
- Tonya N. Scholl, Michael C. Hurt of Chaffee, Missouri
- Katelyn M. Oehl of Friedheim, Missouri
- Chelsie L. Fox, Marisa C. Cook, Faith C. Collier of Marble Hill, Missouri
- Sammantha J. Miles and Ruthann M. Bellew of Patton, Missouri
- Jennifer L. Boos, Bailey P. Brewer, Laurie A. Davison, Rita F. Diamond, Lauren R. Fritsche, Justin J. Gibbar, Joseph L. Goldsmith, Peyton A. Kontomook, Ian J. McKenzie, Emily M. Schumer, Shayna M. Snell, Shay E. Starz, Devon Taylor, Christine A. Vogler, Colt A. Wahl of Perryville, Missouri
- Georgia M. McCranie of Sedgewickville, Missouri
- Logan T. Harris of Cape Girardeau was named to the Deans Honor Roll for the fall 2017 semester at Fort Hays State University in Hays, Kansas.
- Ashley Acup of Marble Hill, Missouri, was named to the Dean's List for the fall 2017 semester at Central Methodist University in Fayette, Missouri.
- Elizabeth Keene, a Cape Girardeau native, was named to the Dean's List for the fall 2017 semester at the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa.
- Keegan M. Cooper of Marble Hill, Missouri, was named to the President's Honor Roll for the fall 2017 trimester at Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, Missouri.
- Sylvia Kolda of Cape Girardeau was named to the fall 2017 dean's list at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana.
The following students were awarded scholarships to attend Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau.
- Denver Elfrink of Benton, Missouri, has received the Regents' Scholarship. Elfrink is the son of Shawn and Gina Elfrink, and will be a 2018 graduate of Oran High School.
- Jordan Lacy of Marble Hill, Missouri, has received the University Scholarship and Residence Life Leadership Award. Lacy is the son of Clint Lacy of Marble Hill, Missouri, and Michelle Moore of Scott City. He will be a 2018 graduate of Woodland High School.
- Mollie Welker of Marble Hill, Missouri, has received the Regents' Scholarship. Welker is the daughter of Shane and Beverly Welker of Marble Hill, Missouri, and will be a 2018 graduate of Meadow Heights High School.
- Madison Heisserer of Scott City has received the University Scholarship. Heisserer is the daughter of Charles and Carol Heisserer of Scott City and will be a 2018 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School.
- Amber Watkins of Oran, Missouri, has received the University Scholarship. Watkins is the daughter of James and Robin Watkins of Oran, Missouri, and will be a 2018 graduate of Oran High School.