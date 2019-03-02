All sections
FeaturesFebruary 2, 2019

Learning briefs 2-3-19

The following students have been awarded scholarships to attend Southeast Missouri State University for the 2019-2020 academic year: n Luke Collins of Jackson has received the Copper Dome Scholarship and Residence Life Leadership Award. Collins is the son of Brian and Jackee Collins of Jackson. He will be a 2019 graduate of Jackson High School...

The following students have been awarded scholarships to attend Southeast Missouri State University for the 2019-2020 academic year:

  • Luke Collins of Jackson has received the Copper Dome Scholarship and Residence Life Leadership Award. Collins is the son of Brian and Jackee Collins of Jackson. He will be a 2019 graduate of Jackson High School.
  • Kayne McCormick of Cape Girardeau has received the Copper Dome Scholarship and Residence Life Leadership Award. McCormick is the son of Sean Barnes of Cape Girardeau and Nancy Barnes of Cape Girardeau. He will be a 2019 graduate of Jackson High School.
  • Caleigh Woodard of Thebes, Illinois, has received the Copper Dome Scholarship and Residence Life Leadership Award. Woodard is the daughter of Dean Woodard of Thebes and Vicki Woodard of Cape Girardeau. She will be a 2019 graduate of Egyptian High School.
  • Sydney Dittlinger of Benton, Missouri, has received the Copper Dome Scholarship and Residence Life Leadership Award. Dittlinger is the daughter of Rick and Scarlett Dittlinger of Benton. She will be a 2019 graduate of Thomas W. Kelly High School.
  • Andrew Hadler of Perryville, Missouri, has received the Copper Dome Scholarship and Residence Life Leadership Award. Hadler is the son of Terry and Sherry Hadler of Perryville. He will be a 2019 graduate of Saxony Lutheran High School.
  • Rylee Schremp of Perryville, Missouri, has received the Copper Dome Scholarship. Schremp is the daughter of Christy Meyer of Perryville. She will be a 2019 graduate of Perryville High School.
  • Addison Curtis of Advance, Missouri, has received the Copper Dome Scholarship and Residence Life Leadership Award. Curtis is the daughter of Matthew and Dusti Curtis of Advance. She will be a 2019 graduate of Advance High School.
  • Kari Pepple of Chaffee, Missouri, has received the Copper Dome Scholarship and Residence Life Leadership Award. Pepple is the daughter of David and Staci Pepple of Chaffee. She will be a 2019 graduate of Chaffee High School.
  • Lillian Wendel of Cape Girardeau has received the Copper Dome Scholarship and Residence Life Leadership Award. Wendel is the daughter of Mark and Tonya Wendel of Cape Girardeau. She will be a 2019 graduate of Jackson High School.
  • Austin Mueller of Cape Girardeau has received the Copper Dome Scholarship and Residence Life Leadership Award. Mueller is the son of Nathan and Traci Mueller. He will be a 2019 graduate of Saxony Lutheran High School.
  • Julia Callow of Cape Girardeau has received the Copper Dome Scholarship and Residence Life Leadership Award. Callow is the daughter of Kelley Callow of Cape Girardeau. She will be a 2019 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The following students were named to Missouri State University's dean's list for fall 2018.

Altenburg, Missouri: Logan Franke, Anna Roth

Benton, Missouri: Michael Redmon, Madeline Urhahn

Cape Girardeau: Susan Anderson, Jordan Collins, Kaitlyn Emmendorfer, Garrett Hesselrode, Claire Kidwell, Michaela Lovig, Sydney Messerli, Edie Salter, Blake Stovall, Brittany Thiele, Alexis Welter, Zachary Zielinski

Frohna, Missouri: Marilyn Rice

Jackson: Emma Bishop, Jordan Hecht, Bailey Janota, Salena Perez, Amelia Popp, Ericka Schoenberg, Aubrey Todd, Joshua Vogel, Allison Weston, Rachel Williams

Kelso, Missouri: Holly Reinagel

Millersville: Lauren Keith

Oran, Missouri: Olivia Hulshof, Ethan Pobst

Perryville, Missouri: Abigale Ballard, Cara Luttrell

Scott City: Andrew LeGrand, Jordan Seyer

CANTON, Mo. -- The following students were named to Culver-Stockton College's dean's list for fall 2018.

Old Appleton: Dylan Warren

Perryville, Missouri: Makenzie Heberlie

Dylan Warren of Old Appleton was also named to the president's list.

Community
