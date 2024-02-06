Learning briefs 2-25-18

The following students were named to the dean's list for fall semester 2017 at Three Rivers College in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. n Amanda Hulshof, Bridgette Jenkins, Cassidy Spane, all of Benton, Missouri n Kyle Bigelow of Cape Girardeau n Max Priggel of Chaffee, Missouri...
The following students were named to the dean's list for fall semester 2017 at Three Rivers College in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.
Amanda Hulshof, Bridgette Jenkins, Cassidy Spane, all of Benton, Missouri
Kyle Bigelow of Cape Girardeau
Max Priggel of Chaffee, Missouri
Erica Gray of Jackson
Emily Smallwood of Patton, Missouri
Jessica Albrecht, Heather Evans, Hannah Keesee, Taylor Lindeman, Madison Sander, Katelyn Seyer, Winston Welter, all of Scott City