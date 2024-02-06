Learning briefs 2-24-19

MEQUON, Wis. -- Megan Schmitz of Jackson was named to the Concordia University fall 2018 dean's list.
Southeast Missouri State University recently named the following students as recipients of the competitive President's Scholarship for the 2019-2020 academic year.
Alexandra Jostes of Rochester, Illinois; Karli Rose of Kinmundy, Illinois; Jennifer Tenholder of Florissant, Missouri; Charles "Luke" Collins of Jackson; and Alona Jenkins of St. Louis, Missouri.
