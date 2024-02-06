Learning briefs 2-23-2020

Gordonville: Anna Dittmer
President's list: To qualify for this list an undergraduate student must attain a semester 4.0 grade point average and must complete at least 12 credit hours.
Cape Girardeau: Emily Buerck, Alleigh Emmendorfer, Katie Richmond.
Friedheim: Ashley Lemonds.
Jackson: Lillian Schell.
Perryville: Jocelyn Brauns, Levi Krauss, Jonathan Mueller.
Vice president's list: To qualify for this list an undergraduate student must attain a semester grade point average of at least 3.5 and must complete at least 12 credit hours.
Cape Girardeau: Colton Borders, Bennett Osburn, Wil Walker.
Jackson: Bianca Overbeck, Jakob Todd, Jordan Wybert, Drew Zieba.
Perryville: Kayla Buchheit, Caleb Hadler, Austin Hotop, Samantha Pritchard, Skylar Schaupert.
Students named to the Dean's List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.
Cape Girardeau: Jordan Marie Maxton.
Southeast Missouri State University announced recipients of its competitive President's Scholarship for the 2020-2021 academic year.
The awardees are Grace Barlage of Murphysboro, Illinois; Clayton Eftink of Cape Girardeau; Olivia Heidbrink of Ballwin, Missouri; Emma Koontz of Swansea, Illinois; and Megan Lipe of Perryville, Missouri.
