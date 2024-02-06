All sections
FeaturesFebruary 22, 2020

Learning briefs 2-23-2020

n University of Dallas in Irving, Texas, annouced its fall 2019 dean's list Gordonville: Anna Dittmer n Tuman State University President's list: To qualify for this list an undergraduate student must attain a semester 4.0 grade point average and must complete at least 12 credit hours...

Dean's list

  • University of Dallas in Irving, Texas, annouced its fall 2019 dean's list

Gordonville: Anna Dittmer

  • Tuman State University

President's list: To qualify for this list an undergraduate student must attain a semester 4.0 grade point average and must complete at least 12 credit hours.

Cape Girardeau: Emily Buerck, Alleigh Emmendorfer, Katie Richmond.

Friedheim: Ashley Lemonds.

Jackson: Lillian Schell.

Perryville: Jocelyn Brauns, Levi Krauss, Jonathan Mueller.

Vice president's list: To qualify for this list an undergraduate student must attain a semester grade point average of at least 3.5 and must complete at least 12 credit hours.

Cape Girardeau: Colton Borders, Bennett Osburn, Wil Walker.

Jackson: Bianca Overbeck, Jakob Todd, Jordan Wybert, Drew Zieba.

Perryville: Kayla Buchheit, Caleb Hadler, Austin Hotop, Samantha Pritchard, Skylar Schaupert.

  • Iowa State University

Students named to the Dean's List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.

Cape Girardeau: Jordan Marie Maxton.

Scholarships awarded

Southeast Missouri State University announced recipients of its competitive President's Scholarship for the 2020-2021 academic year.

The awardees are Grace Barlage of Murphysboro, Illinois; Clayton Eftink of Cape Girardeau; Olivia Heidbrink of Ballwin, Missouri; Emma Koontz of Swansea, Illinois; and Megan Lipe of Perryville, Missouri.

