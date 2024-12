Brianna Amschler of Old Appleton has received the University Scholarship. Amschler is the daughter of Kevin and Theresa of Old Appleton and will be a 2018 graduate of Oak Ridge High School.

Camryn Daniels of Cape Girardeau has received the Regents' Scholarship. Daniels is the daughter of Tim and Marcia Daniels of Cape Girardeau and will be a 2018 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School.

Brandon Krauss of Perryville, Missouri, has received the University Scholarship. Krauss is the son of Brad and Jessica Krauss of Perryville and will be a 2018 graduate of Perryville High School.

Mahaileea Massey of Jackson has received the University Scholarship. Massey is the daughter of Jeff and Demani Slinkard of Jackson and will be a 2018 graduate of Jackson High School.

Kayla Meier of Perryville, Missouri, has received the Regents' Scholarship. Meier is the daughter of Peter Meier of Perryville and Karen Hayden of Perryville. She will be a 2018 graduate of Perryville High School.

Colin Schumer of Cape Girardeau has received the Regents' Scholarship. Schumer is the son of Matthew and Kristi Schumer of Cape Girardeau and will be a 2018 graduate of Jackson High School.

Jordan Barker of Oak Ridge has received the Regents' Scholarship. Barker is the son of Kimberly Barker and will be a 2018 graduate of Oak Ridge High School.

Ethan Laster of Frohna has received the University Scholarship. Laster is the son of Jason Laster of Georgetown, Texas, and Cyndi Laster of Frohna, Missouri. He will be a 2018 graduate of Jackson High School.

Emma Hurst of Marble Hill, Missouri, has received the University Scholarship and Residence Life Leadership Award. Hurst is the daughter of Chad and Amy Hurst of Marble Hill, Missouri, and will be a 2018 graduate of Woodland High School.

Claire Morrill of Jackson has received the Regents' Scholarship. Morrill is the daughter of Richard and Marge Kirkpatrick of Jackson and will be a 2018 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School.

Alexis Gurley of Cape Girardeau has received the Regent's Scholarship. Gurley is the daughter of Julie Gurley of Cape Girardeau and will be a 2018 graduate of Cape Central High School.

Hannah Brugger of Jackson has received the University Scholarship. Brugger is the daughter of Keith and Christy Brugger of Jackson and will be a 2018 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School.

Lainey Conklin of Cape Girardeau has received the Regents' Scholarship. Conklin is the daughter of Tim and Jennifer Conklin of Cape Girardeau and will be a 2018 graduate of Jackson High School.

Carly Gotto of Jackson has received the Regents' Scholarship. Gotto is the daughter of Jesidiah and Blaine Gotto of Jackson and will be a 2018 graduate of Jackson High School.

Charles LaValle IV of Cape Girardeau has received the Regents' Scholarship. LaValle is the son of Charles LaValle III and Rebecca LaValle of Cape Girardeau and will be a 2018 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School.

Kale Moneyhun of Jackson has received the University Scholarship and Residence Life Leadership Award. Moneyhun is the son of Alan and Becky Moneyhun of Jackson and will be a 2018 graduate of Jackson High School.

Emily Todt of Jackson was named to the fall 2017 dean's list at Rockford University in Rockford, Illinois.

Claire Herbst and Claire Schafer, both of Cape Girardeau, were named to the fall 2017 dean's list at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa.