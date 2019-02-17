Learning briefs 2-17-19

DECATUR, Ill. -- Bryce Osman of Anna, Illinois, was named to Millikin University's fall 2018 dean's list.

The following students were awarded scholarships to attend Southeast Missouri State University for the 2019-2020 academic year.

Jonathan Earnest of Jackson has received the Copper Dome Scholarship and Residence Life Leadership Award. Earnest is the son of Randy and Ginger Earnest of Jackson. He will be a 2019 graduate of Jackson High School.

Michala Stone of Jackson has received the Copper Dome Scholarship and Residence Life Leadership Award. Stone is the daughter of Tony and Heidi Stone of Jackson. She will be a 2019 graduate of Jackson High School.

Emma Ray of Anna, Illinois, has received the Copper Dome Scholarship, Redhawks Achievement Award and Residence Life Leadership Award. Ray is the daughter of Kerry and Elaine Ray of Anna. She will be a 2019 graduate of Anna-Jonesboro High School.