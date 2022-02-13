Learning briefs 2-13-22

n Megan Schnitz of Jackson was named to the Concordia University Wisconsin Fall Honors List for the 2021-2022 academic year. To be eligible for the honor, students must achieve a minimum 3.60 GPA. n Ally Ochs of Cape Girardeau was named to the University of Utah fall dean's list...
Students named to honors lists
Megan Schnitz of Jackson was named to the Concordia University Wisconsin Fall Honors List for the 2021-2022 academic year. To be eligible for the honor, students must achieve a minimum 3.60 GPA.
Ally Ochs of Cape Girardeau was named to the University of Utah fall dean's list.
Katherine Benkendorf of Uniontown, Missouri, was named to the Concordia University fall honors list.