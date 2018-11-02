All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesFebruary 10, 2018

Learning Briefs 2-11-18

Makenzie Heberlie of Perryville, Missouri, was named to the dean's list for fall 2017 semester at Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Missouri. The following students were named to the president's list with an academic record of 4.0 for the fall 2017 semester at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama...

Makenzie Heberlie of Perryville, Missouri, was named to the dean's list for fall 2017 semester at Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Missouri.

The following students were named to the president's list with an academic record of 4.0 for the fall 2017 semester at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

  • Chelsea Hastings of Cape Girardeau
  • Audrey Allen and William Allen of Jackson

Nicholas Essner of Cape Girardeau was named to the dean's list for fall 2017 semester at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Southeast Missouri State University announced its fall 2017 graduates. Following are the names of those graduating with honors or with a master's degree:

Altenberg, Missouri

  • Whitnie Petzoldt graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing with a major in nursing.

Cape Girardeau

  • Nicole Brown graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in biology, microbiology/cellular biology/molecular biology/biotechnology option.
  • Lacy Dolan graduated with a Master of Natural Science with a major in biology.
  • Ryan Droege graduated with a Master of Public Administration.
  • Vincent Foeste graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in agribusiness, horticulture option.
  • Tyler Ham graduated with a Master of Natural Science with a major in biology.
  • Erin Harbstreet graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in human environmental studies, fashion merchandising option.
  • Cynthia Hoffman graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing with a major in nursing.
  • David Kinsey graduated with a Master of Public Administration.
  • Bailey Kralemann graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in early childhood education, and a Certificate Program with a major in Autism Spectrum Disorder.
  • Jason Ledure graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in business administration.
  • Allison Mauk graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in early childhood education.
  • Elizabeth Mooneyhan graduated with a Master of Natural Science with a major in biology.
  • Michael Morgan graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of General Studies with a major in general studies, and a Certificate Program in teaching asstistant preparation-middle/secondary education.
  • Megan Myers graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in early childhood education.
  • Holly Owen graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing with a major in nursing.
  • Nurixi Rodriguez graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in elementary education.
  • AnnaMarie Siebert graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing with a major in nursing.
  • Brooke Taber graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing with a major in nursing.
  • Carrie Lynn Taylor graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages (TESOL).
  • Corrine Wilson graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing with a major in nursing.

Chaffee, Missouri

  • Molly McConnell graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in English education.
  • Leah Weissmueller graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in human environmental studies.

Frohna, Missouri

  • Rachael Petzoldt graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing with a major in nursing.

Glenallen, Missouri

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Jeana Dickey graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in business administration.
  • Mikayla Marler graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in elementary education.

Jackson

  • Tafawny Abdulaziz graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in biology, biomedical sciences option.
  • Victoria Baker graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in elementary education.
  • Rachel Barrett graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in early childhood education, and a Certificate Program with a major in ESOL .
  • Anna Beussink graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in environmental science, environmental health option.
  • Marcie Brown graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in early childhood education.
  • David Cochrane graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in secondary administration.
  • Brian Collins graduated with a Master of Science with a major in technology management: customized option.
  • Sarah Cundiff graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in secondary administration.
  • Layla Hayes graduated with a Specialist in Education with a major in counseling.
  • Dana Kallbrier graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in criminal justice.
  • Kyle Keith graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in elementary administration.
  • Tatum Kitchen graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in secondary administration.
  • Allen Moss III graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Music Education with a major in music (instrumental).
  • James Poore graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in corporate communication.
  • Alicia Seabaugh graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in applied behavior analysis.
  • Justin Seyer graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in technology management, technology management option.
  • Rebekah Smith graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing with a major in nursing.
  • Heather Thomason graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in mental health counseling.
  • Paden Wachter graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in physical education K-12.
  • Sonney Warren graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in psychology.
  • Heather Williams graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in mental health counseling.

Leopold, Missouri

  • Dana Beussink graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in secondary administration.

Benton, Missouri

  • MacKenzie Davis graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in agribusiness, animal science option.

Marble Hill, Missouri

  • Brandon Rhodes graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in accounting.
  • Cole Ross graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing with a major in nursing.

Oran, Missouri

  • Jamie Kern graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in family and consumer sciences education with a major in family and consumer sciences education.

Perryville, Missouri

  • Mollie Bachmann graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in exceptional child (cross categorical).
  • Kaylie Hadler graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in elementary education.
  • Beth Heise graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in agribusiness, animal science option.
  • Casey McClanahand graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in early childhood education.
  • Brooke Monier graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in elementary education.
  • Alexis Weisbrod graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in criminal justice.

Scott City

  • Collin Bentley graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing with a major in nursing.
  • Cole Brendel graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in recreation.
  • Miranda Foshee graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing with a major in nursing.
  • Julie Holder graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing with a major in nursing.
Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
FeaturesDec. 7
How to handle holiday meltdowns (yours and theirs)
FeaturesDec. 7
Games to snuggle up with this holiday season
CommunityDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
FeaturesNov. 27
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy