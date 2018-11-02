Learning Briefs 2-11-18

Makenzie Heberlie of Perryville, Missouri, was named to the dean's list for fall 2017 semester at Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Missouri.

The following students were named to the president's list with an academic record of 4.0 for the fall 2017 semester at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Chelsea Hastings of Cape Girardeau

Audrey Allen and William Allen of Jackson

Nicholas Essner of Cape Girardeau was named to the dean's list for fall 2017 semester at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Southeast Missouri State University announced its fall 2017 graduates. Following are the names of those graduating with honors or with a master's degree:

Altenberg, Missouri

Whitnie Petzoldt graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing with a major in nursing.

Cape Girardeau

Nicole Brown graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in biology, microbiology/cellular biology/molecular biology/biotechnology option.

Lacy Dolan graduated with a Master of Natural Science with a major in biology.

Ryan Droege graduated with a Master of Public Administration.

Vincent Foeste graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in agribusiness, horticulture option.

Tyler Ham graduated with a Master of Natural Science with a major in biology.

Erin Harbstreet graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in human environmental studies, fashion merchandising option.

Cynthia Hoffman graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing with a major in nursing.

David Kinsey graduated with a Master of Public Administration.

Bailey Kralemann graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in early childhood education, and a Certificate Program with a major in Autism Spectrum Disorder.

Jason Ledure graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in business administration.

Allison Mauk graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in early childhood education.

Elizabeth Mooneyhan graduated with a Master of Natural Science with a major in biology.

Michael Morgan graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of General Studies with a major in general studies, and a Certificate Program in teaching asstistant preparation-middle/secondary education.

Megan Myers graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in early childhood education.

Holly Owen graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing with a major in nursing.

Nurixi Rodriguez graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in elementary education.

AnnaMarie Siebert graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing with a major in nursing.

Brooke Taber graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing with a major in nursing.

Carrie Lynn Taylor graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages (TESOL).

Corrine Wilson graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing with a major in nursing.

Chaffee, Missouri

Molly McConnell graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in English education.

Leah Weissmueller graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in human environmental studies.

Frohna, Missouri

Rachael Petzoldt graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing with a major in nursing.

Glenallen, Missouri