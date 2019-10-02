Learning briefs 2-10-19

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Audrey E. Allen of Jackson was named to The University of Alabama president's list for fall 2018.
ST. LOUIS -- The following students were named to the Maryville University deans' list for fall 2018.
Cape Girardeau: Tiana Bowman, Bruce Ha, Andrew King, Danielle Margrabe
Frohna, Missouri: Vanessa Barber
Jackson: Leah Puchbauer, Abigail Sadler
Kelso, Missouri: Grant Beussink, Shiloh Kirn
Marble Hill, Missouri: Alyson Fluchel
Perryville, Missouri: Kylie Baer, Madison Behrle, Jamie Best, Kayla Buxton, Annie Christisen, Emma Derickson, Kwaid Fears, Sara Geile, Karly Huber, Courtney Kline, Anna Miget, Gabrielle Schemel, Ashley Welk, Emily Welker
IOWA CITY, Ia. -- Elizabeth Keene of Cape Girardeau was named to the University of Iowa's dean's list for fall 2018.
