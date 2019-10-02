All sections
February 9, 2019

Learning briefs 2-10-19

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Audrey E. Allen of Jackson was named to The University of Alabama president's list for fall 2018.

ST. LOUIS -- The following students were named to the Maryville University deans' list for fall 2018.

Cape Girardeau: Tiana Bowman, Bruce Ha, Andrew King, Danielle Margrabe

Frohna, Missouri: Vanessa Barber

Jackson: Leah Puchbauer, Abigail Sadler

Kelso, Missouri: Grant Beussink, Shiloh Kirn

Marble Hill, Missouri: Alyson Fluchel

Perryville, Missouri: Kylie Baer, Madison Behrle, Jamie Best, Kayla Buxton, Annie Christisen, Emma Derickson, Kwaid Fears, Sara Geile, Karly Huber, Courtney Kline, Anna Miget, Gabrielle Schemel, Ashley Welk, Emily Welker

IOWA CITY, Ia. -- Elizabeth Keene of Cape Girardeau was named to the University of Iowa's dean's list for fall 2018.

Community
