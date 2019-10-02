Learning briefs 2-10-19

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Audrey E. Allen of Jackson was named to The University of Alabama president's list for fall 2018.

ST. LOUIS -- The following students were named to the Maryville University deans' list for fall 2018.

Cape Girardeau: Tiana Bowman, Bruce Ha, Andrew King, Danielle Margrabe

Frohna, Missouri: Vanessa Barber