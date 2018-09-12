Learning briefs 12-9-18

Wendel is the first student to receive this new award, established to recognize a Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA) member in the St. Louis region who's achieved early career successes, demonstrates outstanding leadership potential, possesses an enthusiasm for the future of public relations and is actively involved in the St. Louis community, the release stated.

Wendel, of Cape Girardeau, is a mass communications major with an option in public relations.

Wendel, who graduates this month, hopes to pursue a career with a public relations agency.