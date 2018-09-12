Learning briefs 12-9-18

Southeast Missouri State University senior Aaron Wendel was honored with the Rising Star Award from the St. Louis chapter of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) during its St. Louis ImPRessions Awards ceremony Nov. 15, according to a news release.
Wendel is the first student to receive this new award, established to recognize a Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA) member in the St. Louis region who's achieved early career successes, demonstrates outstanding leadership potential, possesses an enthusiasm for the future of public relations and is actively involved in the St. Louis community, the release stated.
Wendel, of Cape Girardeau, is a mass communications major with an option in public relations.
Wendel, who graduates this month, hopes to pursue a career with a public relations agency.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.