Learning briefs 12-24-17

EPIC Annual Awards Luncheon

Early Prevention Impacts Community (EPIC) hosted its annual awards luncheon Tuesday at the Cape Girardeau Public Library in the Hirsch Room, according to an EPIC news release. EPIC, a not-for-profit organization formed in 2000 to address youth substance abuse in the community, has a mission to join community agencies, organizations and businesses in a common effort to build a healthy and safe community, reducing the risks of alcohol, tobacco, and other drugs while promoting the healthy attitudes and behaviors of youth in Southeast Missouri.

The annual luncheon recognizes area schools for their efforts in building a healthy, safe school community. These schools were recognized at 2017-18 EPIC schools:

Girardot Center for Youth and Families

Jackson Middle School

Nell Holcomb R-IV

Notre Dame Regional High School

St. Mary Cathedral School

Marilyn Neville of Bollinger County Stray Project will be receiving this year's EPIC Award. Marilyn Neville and Bollinger County Stray Project have shown initiative, creativity and dedication to the EPIC Coalition for many years, according to an EPIC news release.

Scholarships to Southeast Missouri State University awarded

Leanne Alpers of Cape Girardeau has received the Residence Life Leadership Award. Alpers is the daughter of Don and Rae Anne Alpers of Cape Girardeau and will be a 2018 graduate of Cape Central High School.

Jacob Brown of Cape Girardeau has received the Regents' Scholarship. Brown is the son of Christopher and Vaimy Brown of Perryville, Missouri, and Carla Brown of Cape Girardeau. He will be a 2018 graduate of Jackson High School.

Cody Bunger of Whitewater has received the Governor's Scholarship and Governor's Housing Scholarship. Bunger is the son of Robert and Kimberly Bunger of Whitewater and will be a 2018 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School.

Mattison Lynn Cline of Chaffee, Missouri, has received the University Scholarship. Cline is the daughter of Matt and Sarah Cline of Morley, Missouri, and Philip and Misty Wilhite of Chaffee, Missouri. She will be a 2018 graduate of Chaffee High School.

Hailey Coates of Jackson has received the Residence Life Leadership Award. Coates is the daughter of Tammy Coates of Jackson and will be a 2018 graduate of Jackson Senior High School.

Bryar Daum of Cape Girardeau has received the Regents' Scholarship. Daum is the daughter of Keith and Jeanetta Daum of Cape Girardeau and will be a 2018 graduate of Cape Central High School.

Cassandra Eichhorn of Chaffee, Missouri, has received the University Scholarship. Eichhorn is the daughter of Michael Eichhorn of Chaffee and will be a 2018 graduate of Delta High School.

Katelyn Glueck of Chaffee, Missouri, has received the Regents' Scholarship. Glueck is the daughter of David and Karen Glueck of Chaffee and will be a 2018 graduate of Chaffee High School.

Brittney Hawk of Jackson has received the University Scholarship and Residence Life Leadership Award. Hawk is the daughter of Jason and Julie Hawk of Jackson and will be a 2018 graduate of Jackson High School.

Sydney Kern of Chaffee, Missouri, has received the Regents' Scholarship. Kern is the daughter of Chris and Beth Kern of Chaffee and will be a 2018 graduate of Oran High School.