Learning briefs 12-24-17

Early Prevention Impacts Community (EPIC) hosted its annual awards luncheon Tuesday at the Cape Girardeau Public Library in the Hirsch Room, according to an EPIC news release. EPIC, a not-for-profit organization formed in 2000 to address youth substance abuse in the community, has a mission to join community agencies, organizations and businesses in a common effort to build a healthy and safe community, reducing the risks of alcohol, tobacco, and other drugs while promoting the healthy attitudes and behaviors of youth in Southeast Missouri.
The annual luncheon recognizes area schools for their efforts in building a healthy, safe school community. These schools were recognized at 2017-18 EPIC schools:
Marilyn Neville of Bollinger County Stray Project will be receiving this year's EPIC Award. Marilyn Neville and Bollinger County Stray Project have shown initiative, creativity and dedication to the EPIC Coalition for many years, according to an EPIC news release.
Leanne Alpers of Cape Girardeau has received the Residence Life Leadership Award. Alpers is the daughter of Don and Rae Anne Alpers of Cape Girardeau and will be a 2018 graduate of Cape Central High School.
Jacob Brown of Cape Girardeau has received the Regents' Scholarship. Brown is the son of Christopher and Vaimy Brown of Perryville, Missouri, and Carla Brown of Cape Girardeau. He will be a 2018 graduate of Jackson High School.
Cody Bunger of Whitewater has received the Governor's Scholarship and Governor's Housing Scholarship. Bunger is the son of Robert and Kimberly Bunger of Whitewater and will be a 2018 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School.
Mattison Lynn Cline of Chaffee, Missouri, has received the University Scholarship. Cline is the daughter of Matt and Sarah Cline of Morley, Missouri, and Philip and Misty Wilhite of Chaffee, Missouri. She will be a 2018 graduate of Chaffee High School.
Hailey Coates of Jackson has received the Residence Life Leadership Award. Coates is the daughter of Tammy Coates of Jackson and will be a 2018 graduate of Jackson Senior High School.
Bryar Daum of Cape Girardeau has received the Regents' Scholarship. Daum is the daughter of Keith and Jeanetta Daum of Cape Girardeau and will be a 2018 graduate of Cape Central High School.
Cassandra Eichhorn of Chaffee, Missouri, has received the University Scholarship. Eichhorn is the daughter of Michael Eichhorn of Chaffee and will be a 2018 graduate of Delta High School.
Katelyn Glueck of Chaffee, Missouri, has received the Regents' Scholarship. Glueck is the daughter of David and Karen Glueck of Chaffee and will be a 2018 graduate of Chaffee High School.
Brittney Hawk of Jackson has received the University Scholarship and Residence Life Leadership Award. Hawk is the daughter of Jason and Julie Hawk of Jackson and will be a 2018 graduate of Jackson High School.
Sydney Kern of Chaffee, Missouri, has received the Regents' Scholarship. Kern is the daughter of Chris and Beth Kern of Chaffee and will be a 2018 graduate of Oran High School.
Danielle Kluesner of Benton, Missouri, has received the Residence Life Leadership Award. Kluesner is the daughter of Dewayne and Eileen Kluesner of Benton and will be a 2018 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School.
Malia LeGrand of Oran, Missouri, has received the Regents' Scholarship. LeGrand is the daughter of Larry and Christy LeGrand of Oran and will be a 2018 graduate of Oran High School.
Kaitlyn Mayabb of Jackson has received the Residence Life Leadership Award. Mayabb is the daughter of Philip and Trudy Mayabb of Jackson and will be a 2018 graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School.
Bryan McNeely of Scott City has received the University Scholarship and Midwest Achievement Award. McNeely is the son of James and Debbie McNeely of Scott City and will be a 2018 graduate of Scott City High School.
Mollee Myers of Jackson has received the Residence Life Leadership Award. Myers will be a 2018 graduate of Jackson High School.
Joseph Norman of Cape Girardeau has received the Regents' Scholarship. Norman is the son of Brian and Laura Norman of Cape Girardeau and will be a 2018 graduate of a homeschool program.
Olivia Petzoldt of Frohna has received the Residence Life Leadership Award. Petzoldt is the daughter of Troy and Julie Petzoldt of Frohna and will be a 2018 graduate of Saxony Lutheran High School.
Benjamin Pfau of Jackson has received the Regents' Scholarship. Pfau is the son of Ken and Monica Pfau of Jackson and will be a 2018 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School.
Abigail Sadler of Jackson has received the University Scholarship and Residence Life Leadership Award. Sadler is the daughter of Timothy and Stephanie Sadler of Jackson and will be a 2018 graduate from Jackson High School.
Jade Samanta of Cape Girardeau has received the Governor's Scholarship, Governor's Housing Scholarship and the Education Access Program Merit. Samanta is the son of Nirmal Samanta and Jayanti Ray of Cape Girardeau and will be a 2018 graduate of Saxony Lutheran High School.
Haley Taylor of Cape Girardeau has received the Residence Life Leadership Award. Taylor is the daughter of Steve and Kim Taylor of Cape Girardeau and will be a 2018 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School.
Alexis Welter of Cape Girardeau has received the University Scholarship and Residence Life Leadership Award. Welter is the daughter of Tim and Laurie Welter of Cape Girardeau and will be a 2018 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School.
Rachel Wichern of Jackson has received the University Scholarship. Wichern is the daughter of David and Becky Wichern of Jackson and will be a 2018 graduate of Saxony Lutheran High School.
Madison Williams of Cape Girardeau has received the Regents' Scholarship. Williams is the daughter of Steve and Cana Matlock of Cape Girardeau and will be a 2018 graduate of Oran High School.
Haley Woods of Jackson has received the Regents' Scholarship. Woods is the daughter of Dan and Charity Woods of Jackson and will be a 2018 graduate of Jackson High School.
Zachary Zielinski of Cape Girardeau has received the University Scholarship and Residence Life Leadership Award. Zielinski is the son of Lucian and Molly Zielinkski of Cape Girardeau and will be a 2018 graduate of Jackson High School.
